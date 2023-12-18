Kang actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his then girlfriend in an altercation in March

The actor, who is known for playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and for starring in Creed III, faced misdemeanour charges following an incident in March in which he called the police himself.

Following the allegations being made, Majors was dropped by his talent agency, he was cut from upcoming film The Man in My Basement, and US Army recruitment adverts featuring him were suspended pending the outcome of the trial.

Jabbari told the court that she had suffered a fractured finger, bruising, and a cut behind her ear, and text messages were read to the court which seemed to suggest that Majors had warned her against seeking medical for treatment over a separate incident.

Majors’ defence attorney Priya Chaudhry had maintained that Majors' had been assaulted by Jabbari at the night that police were called, but this argument did not sway the jury.