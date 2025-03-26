Marvel Studios has surprised fans with an unexpected announcement revealing cast members for its highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday.

In a series of cryptic posts across its official social media channels, Marvel shared behind-the-scenes images showing cast chairs labelled with the names of Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Letitia Wright — confirming their roles in the upcoming blockbuster.

The announcement was part of a live broadcast that quickly attracted nearly 2 million viewers, as fans flooded the comments with speculation and excitement. The reveal marks the first official sign of production on Avengers: Doomsday, one of the most ambitious projects in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film will feature a crossover of multiple franchises, with characters from the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and Doctor Strange expected to appear. Robert Downey Jr has already been confirmed to return to the MCU but not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom, the franchise’s new central villain.

Avengers: Doomsday is one of several high-profile projects on Marvel’s upcoming slate, which also includes Thunderbolts, the official debut of the Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man 4.

More cast announcements are expected in the coming days.