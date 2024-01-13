Mia Goth - star of Ti West's 'X' and 'Pearl' - is reportedly being sued by a background extra of her upcoming film 'Maxxxine'

Mia Goth background actor: 'Pearl' & 'X' star allegedly sued for assaulting Maxxxine extra - lawsuit explained

Mia Goth - star of Ti West's 'X' and 'Pearl' - is reportedly being sued by a background extra of the upcoming horror sequel 'Maxxxine'. James Hunter claimed he was left with a concussion after the 30-year-old actress allegedly kicked him in the head during production.

According to Variety, Mr Hunter states in his lawsuit that Goth deliberately kicked him in the head with her boot before being “taunted, mocked and belittled” by the actress later on. Maxxxine is the third in a trilogy of films from studio A24, with Goth featuring in the lead role for both X and Pearl.

But who is James Hunter and what else has Goth been accused of in his lawsuit? Here's everything you need to know.

Mia Goth lawsuit explained

In the lawsuit, Mr Hunter says the scene called for him to lay down in the dirt and play dead for several hours, "enduring ants and mosquitoes."

During the scene, Goth was supposed to run past him, step over him, look down and keep running. Mr Hunter alleges the actress got close to stepping on him in one take, prompting the actor to complain to the second assistant director.

However, the background actor alleges that Goth deliberately kicked him in the head in the following take and when the scene was finished, Goth came and “taunted, mocked and belittled” before daring him to do anything about it.

According to Mr Hunter, he had to pull over twice when driving home due to feeling lightheaded and noted 'pain in his head'. The background actor did not return to production and allegedly sought medical treatment at Placentia-Linda Hospital, before being diagnosed with a concussion, per the suit.

Goth, Ti West, and A24 are all being sued by Mr Hunter, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Who is James Hunter?

James Hunter is an actor who was allegedly cast by Ti West to play the role of “Dead Parishioner.” The suit explains that Mr Hunter was hired to work for three days on set.

Who is Mia Goth?

Mia Goth, from Southwark in London, has appeared in multiple horror and thriller films. The actress has starred in films such as ‘Suspiria’, ‘X’ and ‘Pearl’, where she was the lead character, appearing alongside Tandi Wright and Alistair Sewell.