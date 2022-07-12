Mickey Rourke isn’t impressed by Tom Cruise despite the billion dollar grossing success of his new film, Top Gun: Maverick.

Mickey Rourke has slammed Tom Cruise as “irrelevant.”

The actor and former boxer made the comments on Piers Morgan Uncensored, when Morgan asked Rourke what he thought about Top Gun: Maverick being at the top of the box office charts.

Mickey Rourke has criticised Tom Cruise as “irrelevant” (Image: Getty)

What did Mickey Rourke say?

Rourke replied to Morgan’s question: “That doesn’t mean sh*t to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years, I got no respect for that.”

The comments come as the follow-up to the 1986 global phenomenon continues its success in cinemas around the world.

Maverick has made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest grossing film of 2022 and the biggest film of Tom Cruise’s career.

In the interview, Rourke went on to list actors who he does respect and whose careers he hopes to emulate, naming Al Pacino, Richard Harris, Robert De Niro, and more.

Morgan then asked, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?”

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” Rourke responded.

What else has Mickey Rourke said?

This isn’t the first time Mickey Rourke has made controversial comments about the film industry.

In a May 2021 Instagram post, Rourke shared his appreciation for Law & Order: SVU - as well as his distaste for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Respect to all of you,” he wrote, addressing the actors in NBC’s legal drama. “The work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap on all that Marvel s***.”

Has Tom Cruise responded?

Tom Cruise has not yet responded publicly to the comments.

What films has Mickey Rourke starred in?

Mickey Rourke rose to fame in the 1980s

Mickey Rourke rose to fame in the 1980s with his portrayals of complex characters in films like Rumble Fish and Angel Heart.

After a spell out of the limelight, during which his appearance was altered by reconstructive surgery due to boxing injuries, Rourke made a Hollywood comeback with critically praised roles in 2005’s Sin City and The Wrestler in 2008, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.