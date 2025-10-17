A Naked Gun actor has died aged 98.

Ed Williams was a theatre actor who started teaching. However, in the 1980s, he decided to try the acting life again and started auditioning.

His first role back in the trade was Ted Olson, a lab scientist with surprisingly kinky side, on the Police Squad! TV show - which then was given a new lease of life as the Naked Gun films.

Naked Gun actor Ed Williams, who has died aged 98 | Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters/YouTube

He and the star Leslie Nielsen, who played Lieutenant Frank Drebin, were the only actors to appear in the TV and the film iterations, as the franchise started with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), and was followed by The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994). Neilsen died in 2010 aged 84.

Williams died on October 2 in Los Angeles, his granddaughter Stephanie Williams told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Williams often played reverends, priests and ministers - and he was the man who married Annie Banks and Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern) in the 1991 film Father of the Bride, starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, who died last week.