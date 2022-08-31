You can enjoy the big screen for a small price for one day only

Film lovers across the country will be able to get their hands on cheap cinema tickets this weekend.

As part of a new national day which celebrates cinemas, people will be able to see a film for just a few pounds for one day only.

So, which UK cinemas will be taking part in National Cinema Day, how much will tickets cost, and what films can you see?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is all about championing the experience of watching a film on the big screen.

Many cinemas across the UK will offer the cut-price tickets to celebrate the occasion.

The event has been created by the cross-industry body Cinema First and is supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association, and is the first day of its kind to be organised.

Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, encouraged everyone to visit their local participating cinema with their friends and family.

"There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to further film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience with the film of their choice."

When is National Cinema Day 2022?

National Cinema Day 2022 takes place on Saturday 3 September.

Which cinemas will be taking part?

More than 600 cinemas across the country will be taking part in National Cinema Day.

Venues taking part include major chains such as Cineworld, Odeon, and Vue, as well as smaller independent venues.

How much will tickets cost, and how can I claim?

The price of tickets will be £3.

This includes all films, in all formats, all day.

Participating cinemas may, however, charge an additional fee for particular premium screenings or other elements of the experience.

Please contact your local participating cinema for details.

If you are booking your tickets online you may also have to pay an additional booking fee.

You don’t need to do anything to claim the cheap ticket, just turn up at your local participating cinema.

All tickets available on the day are subject to availability.

What films can I see?

Many cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films, as well as bringing back much-loved classics, many of which may not have been shown on the big screen in many years.

You will be able to watch all the latest films, including Idris Elba’s big-cat thriller Beast, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and, for the kids, there’s Minions: The Rise of Gru or DC League of Super-Pets.

Some cinemas will also be showing the 1980s family classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

How can I find a cinema close to me taking part?