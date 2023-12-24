These 21 actors could take on the iconic role next...

Daniel Craig's announcement that No Time To Die would be his final James Bond movie set off a frenzy of rumours about who would be next to play the role.

The chosen actor will join the ranks of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig as the eighth actor to portray the renowned character created by Ian Fleming.

Although there had been talk that a woman might take on the role, the bookies have named men as their favourites, with Lydia West from "It's a Sin" and Suranne Jones from "Gentleman Jack" as outsiders with odds of 33/1.

These 22 actors are the most highly anticipated to don a tuxedo and sip a shaken, not stirred, vodka martini:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Returning to the top of the actors most likely to become Bond after a couple of months in second and third place, is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Best known for playing the title character in the Kick-Ass films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. He's now a clear favourite at 11/4 to step into 007's shoes.

James Norton

The second favourite to play Bond is James Norton, whose odds have drifted in recent weeks. The Happy Valley and Grantchester actor looked comfortable in a tux in the BBC's McMafia series - one of the reasons he's tipped to play Bond, with his odds now 3/1.

Henry Cavill

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been favourite to be the next Bond for months, but has now been edged narrowly into third place with odds of 11/4. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes again in the next Enola Holmes film.

Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was favourite for the iconic role for a few weeks late last year. He's now dropped down to 6/1 fourth favourite - giving him a probability of 14.29 per cent.

Tom Hardy

Venom star Tom Hardy has long been rumoured as a potential 007, and according to the experts has a 10% chance of making the role his own - odds of 9/1.

Idris Elba

He first found fame in American television series The Wire and has since landed numerous roles on the big and small screens, However it's been reported that Idris Elba has dropped out of the running for Bond, and the bookies still have him as third favourite - with a 9% probability.

Luke Evans

Welsh actor Luke Evans has seen his odds on becoming Bond tumble in the last week. The Clash of the Titans and Immortals star now has 7.61 per cent chance of landing the dream role.

Callum Turner

Callum Turner has a 5.75 per cent chance of following up his supporting part in the Fantastic Beasts franchise with a lead role in one of the world's most famous film series.

Paapa Essiedu

Paapa Essiedu also has a 5.75 per cent chance of playing the world's most famous spy. He's best known for his role in television miniseries 'I May Destroy You' for which he received Primetime Emmy and British Academy Television Award nominations.

Richard Madden

The second Game of Thrones actor on this list, Bodyguard star Richard Madden has a probability of 5.6% of becoming the first Scottish Bond since Sean Connery.

Michael Fassbender

Having starred in everything from tiny arthouse films to Hollywood blockbusters, Michael Fassbender has been touted as a possible 007 for over a decade. He currently makes the top 10 most likely names, with a probability of 5.47%.

Jamie Dornan

Irish actor Jamie Dornan recently shone in Kenneth Brannah's Oscar-nominated Belfast. Perhaps his best known role is in the divisive 50 Shades of Grey trilogy, but he has 5.41% to bag the role of Bond and change that.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy has played a major part in making Peaky Blinders one of the most talked about television series of recent years. He's also no stranger to blockbusters, having starred in everything from The Dark Knight Trilogy to A Quiet Place Part II. He has a 4.96% chance of adding James Bond to his impressive CV.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Bafta-winning and Oscar-nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor has seen his odds of becoming the British superspy slide in recent weeks, with a probability of 4.76%.

Jamie Bell

Jamie Bell has come a long way since his star-making role in Billy Elliot. Recent roles have included in critically acclaimed films such as Rocketman and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool. He has a 4.61% chance of stepping into the shoes of Britain's greatest ever spy.

Tom Hopper

Yet another Game of Thrones alumni, The Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper has quietly seen his odds shorten week after week. He now has a 4.44% chance of being Bond.

Jack Lowden

Equally at home on the stage or on the screen, Scot Jack Lowden first found fame in 2016 BBC miniseries of War & Peace and has since starred in the likes of Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots. The bookies say he has a 4.24% chance of being Bond.

Sam Heughan

Scot Sam Heughan has become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet thanks to the Outlander television series. He could get even more famous if he becomes the next Bond - there's a 4.17% chance of it happening.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Is there anybody from Game of Thrones not in the running to become the next James Bond? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister in the fantasy smash, has a 3.85% chance - giving him odds of 25-1.

Aiden Turner

Poldark star Aiden Turner is currently wowing viewers in ITV's The Suspect. There's a 3.5% chance of his next role being Bond.

Kit Harington