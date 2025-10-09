Clockwise from top left, Sydney Sweeney, Saoirse Ronan, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipaplaceholder image
Clockwise from top left, Sydney Sweeney, Saoirse Ronan, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa | -

Next James Bond Girl: Kendall Jenner joins Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter in the running for glamorous role

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

A member of celebrity royalty is in the running to be the next Bond girl.

Kendall Jenner, one of the extended Kardashian family, is second favourite at the moment, according to one bookmaker.

At the moment actress Sydney Sweeney is out in front, with odds of 10/11, but Jenner is now 4/1 for the role.

Ollie Ring, spokesperson for Casino Beats, said: "The search for the next Bond girl has taken another dramatic twist, with Kendall Jenner now among the series contenders for the role. Sydney Sweeney remains at the top of market priced 10/11, but Kendall Jenner has quickly become one of the frontrunners at 4/1.

“As speculation grows, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly anticipating the official announcement, which will see the next Bond girl join the ranks of cinematic icons in the enduring James Bond legacy.”

Other contenders include Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh - and previously Michelle Keegan, Mikey Madison and Zoe Kravitz have been mentioned in connection with the part. Here’s a gallery of who is in the running.

Sydney Sweeney - 10/11

1. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney - 10/11 | AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner - 4/1

2. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner - 4/1 | Getty

Kiernan Shipka - 5/1

3. Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka - 5/1 | Courtesy of Prime/©Amazon Content Services LLC

Sabrina Carpenter - 7/1

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter - 7/1 | Submitted

