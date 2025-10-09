Kendall Jenner, one of the extended Kardashian family, is second favourite at the moment, according to one bookmaker.

At the moment actress Sydney Sweeney is out in front, with odds of 10/11, but Jenner is now 4/1 for the role.

Ollie Ring, spokesperson for Casino Beats, said: "The search for the next Bond girl has taken another dramatic twist, with Kendall Jenner now among the series contenders for the role. Sydney Sweeney remains at the top of market priced 10/11, but Kendall Jenner has quickly become one of the frontrunners at 4/1.

“As speculation grows, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly anticipating the official announcement, which will see the next Bond girl join the ranks of cinematic icons in the enduring James Bond legacy.”

Other contenders include Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh - and previously Michelle Keegan, Mikey Madison and Zoe Kravitz have been mentioned in connection with the part. Here’s a gallery of who is in the running.

1 . Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney - 10/11 | AFP via Getty Images Share

2 . Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner - 4/1 | Getty Share

3 . Kiernan Shipka Kiernan Shipka - 5/1 | Courtesy of Prime/©Amazon Content Services LLC Share