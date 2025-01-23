Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix’s Spanish-language film Emilia Pérez has made history at the 2025 Oscars, securing 13 nominations - the most ever for a foreign-language film.

The French-produced musical crime drama, directed by Jacques Audiard, is up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best International Feature Film, among others. It also earned two nominations in the Best Original Song category.

Following closely behind is the musical adaptation Wicked, which garnered 10 nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. Other notable contenders include A Complete Unknown and Conclave, each with eight nominations, while Anora and Dune: Part Two received six and five nods, respectively.

One of the biggest surprises of the year was Daniel Craig’s absence from the Best Actor category for his role in Queer. Despite early buzz, Craig failed to secure a nomination, with the category instead recognizing Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). Stan’s portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice earned him a spot, likely bolstered by the film’s relevance amid the U.S. election cycle.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore has the first Oscar nomination of her career. The 62-year-old is nominated for best actress for playing a fading star who swaps her body for a younger and more beautiful version of herself in The Substance, and she is tipped to win this year.

The 2025 Oscars also highlighted a diverse range of films and performances across categories. Below is the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Wicked

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Directing

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Best Original Song

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’État

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instrumenting of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra