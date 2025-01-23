Oscar nominations 2025: Netflix’s Emilia Pérez breaks record, Demi Moore gets first ever nomination, full list of nominees
The French-produced musical crime drama, directed by Jacques Audiard, is up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best International Feature Film, among others. It also earned two nominations in the Best Original Song category.
Following closely behind is the musical adaptation Wicked, which garnered 10 nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. Other notable contenders include A Complete Unknown and Conclave, each with eight nominations, while Anora and Dune: Part Two received six and five nods, respectively.
One of the biggest surprises of the year was Daniel Craig’s absence from the Best Actor category for his role in Queer. Despite early buzz, Craig failed to secure a nomination, with the category instead recognizing Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). Stan’s portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice earned him a spot, likely bolstered by the film’s relevance amid the U.S. election cycle.
Meanwhile, Demi Moore has the first Oscar nomination of her career. The 62-year-old is nominated for best actress for playing a fading star who swaps her body for a younger and more beautiful version of herself in The Substance, and she is tipped to win this year.
The 2025 Oscars also highlighted a diverse range of films and performances across categories. Below is the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
- Wicked
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Directing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- The Substance
Best Original Song
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
- “The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
- “Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
- “Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl with the Needle
- Emilia Pérez
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Live Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’État
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instrumenting of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
