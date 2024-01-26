Pharrell Williams to team up with Lego to create animated biopic “Piece by Piece"

Pharrell Williams is teaming up with Lego to create a new feature film about his own life. The biopic - which is scheduled for release in Autumn 2024 - will be directed by Oscar-winning Morgan Neville and distributed by Focus Features.

The Grammy-Award-winning icon Williams took to social media on Friday (January 26) to confirm the project's details. The caption - which was posted on Instagram - reads: “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too… #PieceByPiece."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville's illustrious career in film includes the four Grammy-nominated feature “Johnny Cash’s America" and the 2014 documentary “20 Feet From Stardom”, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary. "Piece by Piece” is Neville's third collaboration with Focus Features.

Speaking about the project, Neville said, “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on."

He added: "I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”