Practical Magic 2: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock set for reunion as Warner Bros confirm magical sequel
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a post on X, the official account for the Hollywood studio said: “It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon.” According to US outlets, screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has been attached to write the new film, with Kidman and Bullock expected to return as producers alongside Denise Di Novi.
The 1998 film follows Sally Owens, played by Bullock, and Gillian Owens, played by Kidman, as they played a pair of witchy sisters who attempt to break their family’s curse which dooms any man who love the women of their family to die. It is based on a 1995 novel of the same name written by Alice Hoffman.
Warner Bros Pictures celebrated the release of the film on streaming service Max in the US by releasing clips of the flick on TikTok. While the film only held modest reviews from reviewers at the time, it became a cult classic for fans.
It comes after reports that HBO Max (the streaming predecessor to Max) was working on a spin-off series in 2019. Rule Of Magic was said to be in the works at the streaming service but plans were shelved. Fans will be rejoicing at the news that plans have not been completely abandoned.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.