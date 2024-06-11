Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warner Bros pictures has confirmed that a sequel to the 1998 hit film Practical Magic, starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, is in the works.

In a post on X, the official account for the Hollywood studio said: “It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon.” According to US outlets, screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has been attached to write the new film, with Kidman and Bullock expected to return as producers alongside Denise Di Novi.

The 1998 film follows Sally Owens, played by Bullock, and Gillian Owens, played by Kidman, as they played a pair of witchy sisters who attempt to break their family’s curse which dooms any man who love the women of their family to die. It is based on a 1995 novel of the same name written by Alice Hoffman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warner Bros Pictures celebrated the release of the film on streaming service Max in the US by releasing clips of the flick on TikTok. While the film only held modest reviews from reviewers at the time, it became a cult classic for fans.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will reunite in Practical Magic 2 after the sequel to the 1998 film was announced by Warner Bros Pictures. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images