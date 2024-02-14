Fans of James Bond, Wolverine and the “Harry Potter” series had better start saving up, as several props used in Hollywood blockbusters are going to be put up for auction this March - including the suit worn by Sean Connery in “You Only Live Twice.”

Registration ahead of the event is now open, with those signing up given access to the entire catalogue of auction items 72 hours before bidding begins, while for the rest of us, we’ll have to be content with “what could have been” if money wasn’t an option and watch the live stream take place from Propstore’s website