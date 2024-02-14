Fans of James Bond, Wolverine and the “Harry Potter” series had better start saving up, as several props used in Hollywood blockbusters are going to be put up for auction this March - including the suit worn by Sean Connery in “You Only Live Twice.”
The auction, arranged by premiere Hollywood auction house Propstore, is set to take place in Los Angeles from March 12 2024, with the three-day auction live-streamed with over 1,700 incredible lots of iconic film and TV memorabilia, which also includes costumes worn by Robert De Niro in “The Godfather: Part II,” the motorcycle rode by Peter Fonda in “Easy Rider” and the chair that Patrick Stewart sat in during his time on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
Registration ahead of the event is now open, with those signing up given access to the entire catalogue of auction items 72 hours before bidding begins, while for the rest of us, we’ll have to be content with “what could have been” if money wasn’t an option and watch the live stream take place from Propstore’s website
