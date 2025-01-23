Razzies 2025: Joker 2, Madame Web and Megalopolis lead worst film nominations - full list of nominees
The annual Golden Raspberry ceremony, also known as the ‘Razzies’, is set to take place this Spring with the worst of the year set to be crowned. The ceremony was launched 43 years ago as an antithesis to the Oscars, where the biggest and best films and performances are celebrated.
This year’s nominations has seen box office bombs such as Joker: Folie a Deux, Borderlands and Madame Web pick up in multiple categories. Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for Best actor for his role in the first Joker film, has been nominated for Worst Actor for its sequel. Lady Gag also picked up a nomination for the sequel.
Razzie 2025 nominations - full list
Worst Picture
- Borderland
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
Worst Director
- S.J Clarkson - Madame Web
- Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis
- Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie a Deux
- Eli Roth - Borderlands
- Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Worst Screenplay
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
Worst Actor
- Jack Black - Dear Santa
- Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid - Reagan
- Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Worst Actress
- Cate Blanchett - Borderlands
- Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux
- Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle
- Dakota Johnson - Madame Web
- Jennifer Lopez - Atlas
Worst Supporting Actor
- Jack Black (voice only) - Borderlands
- Kevin Hart - Borderlands
- SHia LaBeouf (in drag) - Megalopolis
- Tahar Rahim - Madame Web
- Jon Voight - Megalopolis; Strangers; Reagan; ShadowLand
Worst Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose - Argylle; Kraven the Hunter
- Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) - Reagan
- Emma Roberts - Madame Web
- Amy Schumer - Unfrosted
- FKA Twigs - The Crow
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
- The Crow
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Worst Screen Combo
- Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) – Borderlands
- Any Two Unfunny Comedic Actors – Unfrosted
- The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
- Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller – Reagan
