The annual Razzie nominations, awarding the worst films of the past 12 months, has been revealed.

The annual Golden Raspberry ceremony, also known as the ‘Razzies’, is set to take place this Spring with the worst of the year set to be crowned. The ceremony was launched 43 years ago as an antithesis to the Oscars, where the biggest and best films and performances are celebrated.

This year’s nominations has seen box office bombs such as Joker: Folie a Deux, Borderlands and Madame Web pick up in multiple categories. Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for Best actor for his role in the first Joker film, has been nominated for Worst Actor for its sequel. Lady Gag also picked up a nomination for the sequel.

Razzie 2025 nominations - full list

Worst Picture

Borderland

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Director

S.J Clarkson - Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis

Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth - Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted

Joker: Folie a Deux | Warner

Worst Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black - Dear Santa

Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid - Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett - Borderlands

Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle

Dakota Johnson - Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez - Atlas

Madame Web could be the worst superhero film of the last 20 years, according to reviews | Sony

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (voice only) - Borderlands

Kevin Hart - Borderlands

SHia LaBeouf (in drag) - Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim - Madame Web

Jon Voight - Megalopolis; Strangers; Reagan; ShadowLand

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose - Argylle; Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) - Reagan

Emma Roberts - Madame Web

Amy Schumer - Unfrosted

FKA Twigs - The Crow

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) – Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny Comedic Actors – Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller – Reagan