Liam Neeson's latest action film Retribution is finally coming to UK cinemas. A remake of the 2015 Spanish film, El Desconocido, it is directed by Nimród Antal (Preadtors).

It follows the story of financier Matt Turner (Neeson) who whilst driving his kids to school answers an unknown number only to discover a bomb has been planted in his car. Other cast members in the Lionsgate film include Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman) and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, Scream VI) as his son and daughter. Retribution dropped for US audiences at the end of August and has faced fierce reviews from critics, with the New Zealand Herald declaring it "the worst film of the year" and Vulture touting it as a "pay check" movie.

So, when can you watch the new Liam Neeson movie Retribution, what is it about, is there a trailer and is it available to watch on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Retribution: release date for Liam Neeson movie

Retribution is coming to UK cinemas on Friday October 27, it will also be available to watch on Sky Cinema and Now TV. The film has already aired in America, dropping for US audiences on August 25.

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution (Photo: Lionsgate)

What is Retribution about?

Retribution is a remake of the 2015 Spanish movie, El Desconocido, written by Alberto Marini. The latest version which stars Liam Neeson follows the story of Matt Turner, who whilst in the car with his children answers an unknown phone call only to discover a mystery person has planted a bomb in his car.

Here is the official synopsis for Retribution: "When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the strangers’ increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family."

Who is cast in Retribution?

Liam Neeson takes up the lead in Retribution as Matt Turner, the Oscar nominee has made a name for himself in action films since his standout role in Taken. His credits also include Schindler's List and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Starring alongside Neeson is Noma Dumezweni as Angela Brickmann, Lilly Aspell as his daughter Emily, Jack Champion as his son Zack, Embeth Davidtz (Schindler's List) as his wife Helen and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) as Anders Muller.

Is there a trailer for Retribution?

You can watch the trailer for Retribution starring Liam Neeson below. The drama-packed 2 minute clip shows the high stakes his character faces as he learns that a bomb has been placed in the car with him and his children and will detonate if they try to flee.

What are the reviews for Retribution?

Retribution was released to American audiences on August 25 and has received some harsh scores from critics. A review by the New Zealand Herald dubbed it the "worst film of the year", whilst Vulture gave it more promising coverage adding that Liam Neeson and Nimród Antal “have earned the pay check”. Despite the negative coverage, it currently has a respectable audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is Retribution on Netflix?

