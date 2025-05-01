Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retro has been making waves way ahead of its release date today so now it is finally here, what do critics really think of this highly anticipated film and what’s all the fuss about the ending?

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has been in the headlines for months thanks to its hugely impressive trailer and adoration of song Kanimaa which has already gone viral.

The story opens in Kakinada, 1960 and focuses on a gangster who tries to turn his life around, avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after making a vow to his wife. But we all know life is never so simple. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is 2 hours and 48 minutes long so you had better hope it is as good as some say.

We’ll leave you to make up your mind whether you want to splash out for tickets and actually go to see Retro. To help you decide, here’s what ‘fans’ and critics say...

Sakshi Post rated it 3.5 stars out of five and said: “ Suriya is back, and he’s better than ever in Retro, a gripping action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Packed with emotion, action, and a unique visual style, the film is already winning praise from both fans and critics. “

TimesNowNews was also overwhelming positive. They wrote: “ Suriya's much-awaited film Retro, starring him and Pooja Hegde, is receiving positive reviews for its performances, music, and visuals. Netizens praise Suriya's return to form and the gripping first half. “

PremChennai4U wrote: “During interval for a moment thought if the 2nd half is like 1st half, Retro is another Kanguva but 2nd half is as bad as Anjaan, no comments simply waste... “

Another added:“#Retro may have a familiar, tried and tested plot, but Karthik Subbaraj's execution turns it into something truly impactful. The emotionally resonant ending was a pleasant surprise for a mass film. This is a bold attempt to break the conventional mass formula and it absolutely succeeds.”

Parda Phadke added: “SURIYA is BACK in STYLE. Karthik Subbaraj delivers a gritty gangster drama with swag, soul & solid storytelling! After the epic fantasy ride #Kanguva, this one a whole new vibe! Mass+Class combo.”

One X reviewer, who said there were no negatives about the film, believes it is the best performance Pooja Hegde has ever given - and was rewarded with a thanks emoji from the star.

And it was met with huge celebrations at one cinema.

They wrote: “Glimpse of the MASSIVE celebration that rocked for #RETROinRAMCINEMAS. From electrifying whistles to thunderous applause @Suriya_offl fans turned the theatre into a festival ground.”

But not everyone was overwhelming in their praise and it seems as if the second half is the bit that has really left fans divided.

