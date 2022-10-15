Scottish actor died at the age of 72, his long-time agent confirmed

Perhaps best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in eight Harry Potter films, Robbie Coltrane OBE was a larger-than-life character whose presence was immediately evident whenever he graced the screen.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on March 30 1950, Coltrane was the son of teacher and pianist Jean Ross and general practitioner Ian Baxter McMillan, and was educated at independent school Glenalmond College in Perth and Kinross.

The Scottish star was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker. His agent of 40 years Belinda Wright said Coltrane died on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland for their “care and diplomacy”.

If you want to watch one of Robbie Coltrane’s iconic performances from the Harry Potter movies to James Bond and Cracker, here is how you can find them:

Harry Potter movies

Robbie Coltrane famously played the role of the Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies. It was a role he portrayed in all 8 films in the series.

Advertisement

If you are wanting to watch the Wizarding World films, in the UK they are available through Sky Cinema and Now TV’s movie package if you have a subscription. In countries where HBO Max is available, the Harry Potter movies are available to stream through that platform.

The Wizarding World movies are also available to rent or buy through Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play or more. The prices vary between the platform.

A Warner Bros still image of Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid

James Bond films

Robbie Coltrane played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky during the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond. He first took on the role for 1995’s GoldenEye and returned in 1999 for The World Is Not Enough.

Amazon Prime has all of the 007 films available to stream for free for subscribers. The movies became available on 5 October after the Jeff Bezos owned company agreed a mega-deal to purchase classic movie studio MGM.

Advertisement

GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough are among the films in the James Bond collection available to watch right now on Amazon Prime.

Cracker

Coltrane played Dr. Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the ITV series Cracker from 1993 to 2006. All three seasons of the popular show are available to watch on ITV Hub.

The streaming service is free of charge to use, featuring advert breaks during episodes.

National Treasure

Advertisement

Coltrane was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for his performance in National Treasure in 2016. The Channel 4 drama was inspired by Operation Yewtree.

National Treasure is available on Netflix in the UK. If you do not have a subscription to that streaming service, it is also available on All4 and can be watched for free.

Brave

Coltrane voiced the character of Lord Dingwall in the 2012 Pixar film Brave. Set in Medieval Scotland, it featured a range of Scottish actors including Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson and Billy Connolly.