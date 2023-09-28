Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith return in the latest edition to the Saw franchise

Just in time for Halloween, Saw X is the latest edition in the horror franchise which is set to bring us more gruesome scenes inflicted by John Kramer.

The tenth Saw film in twenty years, Tobin Bell (Saw) will be reprising his role as Jigsaw, along with an appearance from Shawnee Smith (Becker) as Amanda Young. Set just weeks after the end of the first Saw movie, Lionsgate is calling Saw X "Jigsaw’s most personal game" yet.

So, when is the release date for Saw X, what is it about and is there a post credit scene? Here's everything you need to know.

When can I watch Saw X?

Saw X will be released in cinemas on Friday 29 September.

Saw X (Photo: Alexandro Bolanos Escamilla/Lionsgate)

What is Saw X about?

Saw X is the tenth feature-length film in Lionsgate's torture-horror franchise. It takes place just a few weeks after the end of the first Saw movie.

The official synopsis for Saw X reads: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling instalment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Lionsgate Movies have released an upcoming trailer which features Tobin Bell returning to the franchise as John Kramer. You can watch it below.

Who is John Kramer in Saw?

John Kramer is the fictional main character of the Saw franchise played by the American actor Tobin Bell. Also known as Jigsaw, Kramer is a former civil engineer who is dying from inoperable cancer. After attempting suicide, he discovers a new lust for life and decides to use his remaining time on earth to make others realise how much they are wasting their lives by forcing them into deadly scenarios, which he refers to as "games" or "tests".

Here is the complete cast line-up for Saw X:

Tobin Bell as John Kramer

Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young

Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson

Steven Brand as Parker Sears

Renata Vaca as Gabriela

Michael Beach as Henry Kessler

How is John Kramer in Saw 10?

Saw X will see Bell reprise his role as John Kramer also known as Jigsaw, as he travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental cancer treatment. The new film takes place weeks after the first Saw movie and before Kramer's demise in Saw III.

Is there a Saw X post credit scene?

Make sure to stick around for the Saw X post credit scene, producer Mark Burg has revealed it will feature some familiar faces from the franchise.