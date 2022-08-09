The film franchise which features Ben Schwartz as Sonic is set to return for a third instalment

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to return to cinemas in two years’ time.

The Sega series, which was first released as a video game in 1991, follows the story of a blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds. It is one of the best selling video game franchises of all time.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film set the record for the biggest opening weekend for a video game film when it was first released in 2020. It has since been surpassed by its sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Following the success of the first two films, fans are eagerly anticipating the third instalment of Sonic the Hedgehog. Here is everything you need to know about Sonic 3.

Ben Schwartz will continue his role in Sonic 3 (Getty Images)

When will Sonic the Hedgehog 3 be released in UK cinemas?

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie will arrive in cinemas in just over two years’ time, with the official release date of 20 December 2024.

The announcement featured a gif with Sonic accompanied by lead characters Tails and Knuckles who are likely to return for the third addition.

The sequel has also been announced alongside a Knuckles spin off TV series.

Who is in the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Sonic fans will be pleased to learn that Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and James Marsden (Sheriff Tom) will both be returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Schwartz and Marsden are the only confirmed cast at this moment in time. However, it is likely that Idris Elba (Knuckles) will return for the third film. The actor has signed up for a spin-off Knuckles TV series and will likely be a returning member of the cast.

It is unlikely we will see a return for Jim Carrey (Dr Robotnik) in the third film. The star of popular films such as The Truman Show, Liar Liar and Bruce Almighty, has announced that he is planning to retire from acting.

In an appearance on Access Hollywood in 2022, Jim Carrey said: “I’m retiring. Yeah probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me it’s going to be really important for people to see. I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.”

What will be the plot for Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Other than the release date of the film, Paramount are yet to reveal any of the plot details of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The post credits for Sonic 2 set up the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog.