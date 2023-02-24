We are delighted to host the UK premiere of award-winning Ukrainian coming-of-age film Stop-Zemlia, exclusively on NationalWorld this weekend

NationalWorld, in partnership with the streaming platform Klassiki, is proud to present the UK online premiere of award-winning Ukrainian coming-of-age drama Stop-Zemlia (2021), by debut writer-director Kateryna Gornostai.

Friday 24 February marks one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine - an egregious act that has not only upended peace and democracy but has also resulted in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

To mark this sombre occasion, we are presenting the UK-wide television 48 hour premiere of the award-winning Ukrainian drama Stop-Zemlia (2021) on 23 February. The film will also be available to stream on Klassiki.

This film is only available to watch on NationalWorld.com for 48 hours, until Sunday 26 February at 12pm.

About Stop-Zemlia (2021)

Winner of the Crystal Bear at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival, and Grand Prix at the 2021 Odesa International Film Festival, Stop-Zemlia is an ambitious first feature by the Ukrainian writer-director Kateryna Gornostai, offering an authentic and sensitive insight into the unsettling feeling of being young.

Introverted high school girl Masha (Maria Fedorchenko) sees herself as an outsider unless she’s in the company of her true-blue friends Yana (Yana Isaienko) and Senia (Arsenii Markov), who share her non-conformist world view. While trying to navigate through an intense pre-graduation year, Masha falls in love with Sasha (Oleksandr Ivanov) in a way that forces her out of her comfort zone.

Drawing from her own teenage years, Gornostai creates a deeply personal portrait of adolescence through the roller-coaster of self-discovery, crushes, and the intimidation of an uncertain future. Speaking of the film’s autobiographical roots, Gornostai says: “My first experience of an innocent slow dance influenced the formation of my sexuality more profoundly than my first sexual experience itself. This inspired me to create a film which tells about the sensual encounters of its characters at that age when existential experience is at its most vivid… a commonplace personal drama about unrequited teenage love, focusing on the 'life-that-never-happens' aspect.”

About Klassiki

Klassiki is a film journey to the East: a curated streaming service offering the best of contemporary and classic cinema from Eastern Europe, Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia, in the UK and USA. We serve a significant audience who exist for films from the region, made up of both cinephiles and former nationals.

We offer a seven-day free trial, and at £9.99 per month, all Klassiki members get unlimited access to the film library that hosts a permanent collection of award-winning contemporary films, silent masterpieces, classic comedies and dramas. Our films are accompanied by newly commissioned subtitles, journal texts, customised programme notes and in person ‘live’ interviews with the filmmakers.

Rather than a splurge of content recommended by algorithms and designed for binge watching, we stream fewer titles that are handpicked by experts and offer our audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the richest and oldest film traditions of cinema.

"Personally, I feel overwhelmed when I get on Netflix and Amazon," says founder Justine Waddell. "We’re a small fish in a big sea but our space is very different."

Klassiki regularly curates both in-cinema and online seasons where we not only screen films but also host panel discussions and Q&As with filmmakers, to spotlight the emerging and established voices from the region, the remarkable stories behind their creation and the invisibility of those narratives in English-speaking countries.