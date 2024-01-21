What two movies had Kristen Stewart hopping from cinema to cinema this weekend at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival?

It’s been a busy weekend for actress Kristen Stewart, attending not one but two film premieres at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. On Friday evening, Stewart attended the premiere of “Love Me,” gracing the cameras alongside co-star Steven Yeun at the Eccles Centre Theatre.

The following night, it was back to the Eccles Centre, this time joining up with the cast of Rose Glass’ new romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding,” which has already elicited some talk even before the premiere owing to the romantic storyline in the film. No Marina Licht to cast her verdict, but those of us working this weekend think she looked very stylish at both premieres.

Stewart isn’t the only person who is pulling double duty at this year’s festival - if you consider Jesse Eisenberg’s role as director of “A Real Pain” with Kieran Culkin a separate duty to his actor role in the piece, coupled with his role in “Sasquatch Sunset,” he would be the busiest person at this year’s festival.

But given that this weekend has been the weekend of premieres for Kristen Stewart, NationalWorld has decided to delve a little more into what two films the actress is appearing in at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and if either of them has UK release dates so far.

What movies is Kristen Stewart promoting at Sundance Film Festival 2024?

Love Me

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun appear in Love Me by Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Justine Yeung. )

Director: Sam and Andy Zuchero

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yuen

“Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love”

Perhaps the lesser publicized film of the two, early reviews for the Sam and Andy film have not been stellar, with it currently receiving a “rotten” rating on movie review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes - sitting as of writing on 48%.

Most of the complaints come in the form of the “mumblecore” like delivery of the dialogue, with one critic stating “There’s a rich motherlode of ideas here involving identity, authenticity, humanity, and reality, but writer-director-partners Sam and Andy Zuchero submerge them under a talky and increasingly banal relationship drama”

Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian appear in Love Lies Bleeding by Rose Glass, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute.)

Director: Rose Glass

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brien, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Jenna Malone, Anna Baryshnikov

“Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family”

Trust A24 to give the female neo-noir film a fresh update, long overdue since “Bound” by The Wachowskis in 1996. “Love Lies Bleeding” has been a bit of the water-cooler conversation in the lead-up to Sundance this year, with much gossiped about the on-screen romance between Stewart and her co-star, Katy O’Brien. Especially given that “sex on screen” is becoming more of a talking point in the news recently.

Stewart also revealed what drew her to the project; the previous work of the director. That would be British filmmaker Rose Glass, who received critical acclaim after the release of her debut feature, “Saint Maud,” back in 2019. The film earned Glass nominations for Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer at the 2021 BAFTAs.

How can I get tickets to screenings at the Sundance Film Festival 2024?

Ticketings to screenings at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website - however, they are subject to demand. A selection of movies will also be available to view online for a limited time.

Have either of Kristen Stewart’s movies been given a UK release date?