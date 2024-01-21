Sundance 2024: Kristen Stewart pulls double duty at this year’s festival - what films is she starring in?
What two movies had Kristen Stewart hopping from cinema to cinema this weekend at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival?
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s been a busy weekend for actress Kristen Stewart, attending not one but two film premieres at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. On Friday evening, Stewart attended the premiere of “Love Me,” gracing the cameras alongside co-star Steven Yeun at the Eccles Centre Theatre.
The following night, it was back to the Eccles Centre, this time joining up with the cast of Rose Glass’ new romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding,” which has already elicited some talk even before the premiere owing to the romantic storyline in the film. No Marina Licht to cast her verdict, but those of us working this weekend think she looked very stylish at both premieres.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stewart isn’t the only person who is pulling double duty at this year’s festival - if you consider Jesse Eisenberg’s role as director of “A Real Pain” with Kieran Culkin a separate duty to his actor role in the piece, coupled with his role in “Sasquatch Sunset,” he would be the busiest person at this year’s festival.
But given that this weekend has been the weekend of premieres for Kristen Stewart, NationalWorld has decided to delve a little more into what two films the actress is appearing in at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and if either of them has UK release dates so far.
What movies is Kristen Stewart promoting at Sundance Film Festival 2024?
Love Me
- Director: Sam and Andy Zuchero
- Starring: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yuen
“Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love”
Perhaps the lesser publicized film of the two, early reviews for the Sam and Andy film have not been stellar, with it currently receiving a “rotten” rating on movie review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes - sitting as of writing on 48%.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most of the complaints come in the form of the “mumblecore” like delivery of the dialogue, with one critic stating “There’s a rich motherlode of ideas here involving identity, authenticity, humanity, and reality, but writer-director-partners Sam and Andy Zuchero submerge them under a talky and increasingly banal relationship drama”
Screenings at Sundance 2024: January 24 (8:45pm MST)/January 26 (7:45pm MST)
Love Lies Bleeding
- Director: Rose Glass
- Starring: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brien, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Jenna Malone, Anna Baryshnikov
“Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family”
Trust A24 to give the female neo-noir film a fresh update, long overdue since “Bound” by The Wachowskis in 1996. “Love Lies Bleeding” has been a bit of the water-cooler conversation in the lead-up to Sundance this year, with much gossiped about the on-screen romance between Stewart and her co-star, Katy O’Brien. Especially given that “sex on screen” is becoming more of a talking point in the news recently.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stewart also revealed what drew her to the project; the previous work of the director. That would be British filmmaker Rose Glass, who received critical acclaim after the release of her debut feature, “Saint Maud,” back in 2019. The film earned Glass nominations for Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer at the 2021 BAFTAs.
Screenings at Sundance 2024: January 22 (9:30pm MST)/January 25 (8:00pm MST)/January 27 (11:00pm (MST)
How can I get tickets to screenings at the Sundance Film Festival 2024?
Ticketings to screenings at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website - however, they are subject to demand. A selection of movies will also be available to view online for a limited time.
Have either of Kristen Stewart’s movies been given a UK release date?
“Love Lies Bleeding” has been given a release date in the United Kingdom of April 19 2024. No age rating has been given yet, though the trailer has been rated 15 by the BBFC - meaning at the very least it will be a 15-rated film. No details however on a release date for “Love Me” currently.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.