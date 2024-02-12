First trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed

The return of Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine headlined the trailers revealed during the Super Bowl in 2024.

Fans got a first glimpse at the highly anticipated new entry in the MCU as well as teasers for other blockbusters arriving in the coming months. Movie studios use the Super Bowl as the perfect opportunity to show off their up-coming slate of films.

See all the trailers revealed throughout the night below.

Deadpool & Wolverine

The first look at the highly anticipated Deadpool sequel has been revealed. The anti-hero's first bow in the MCU will see Hugh Jackman also return as Wolverine.

It is due to be released on 26 July. Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is available to watch online now.

Wicked

The highly anticipated film adaption of the hit musical debuted its first look during the 2024 Super Bowl. A fixture of both the West End and Broadway for years, it is getting a blockbuster adaption.

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and more it will hit cinemas in November 2024. It is due to be a two part adaption with the second part due in 2025.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Fans of the Planet of the Apes films got a fresh look at the latest addition to the franchise. A follow up to the rebooted trilogy - which included Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

The new trailer gives the first look The Witcher's Freya Allan. It arrives in cinemas in May 2024.

Twisters

The first look at the sequel to the 1990s blockbuster has been revealed during the Super Bowl. It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos and is a standalone sequel.

It is set for release in July 2024.

Despicable Me 4

The highly anticipated sequel is due to arrive in cinemas in July 2024. Illumination produced a fun clip for the Super Bowl featuring Minions 'creating' AI art.

The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling's follow up to his Oscar nominated role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie is this romantic comedy also featuring Emily Blunt. A new look at the film debuted during the Super Bowl, it is a shorter spot than other trailers revealed duirng the game.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda franchise is returning to the big screen in 2024. A fresh look at the movie dropped during the Super Bowl.

The first trailer for the Sci-Fi prequel was revealed in the run-up to the Super Bowl. But an atmospheric clip dropped during the game.