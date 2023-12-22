With the release of his new film, “Next Goal Wins,” this weekend, NationalWorld takes a look at some of the cinematic touchstones of Taika Waititi’s career.

“Next Goal Wins,” the newest film from acclaimed Kiwi director Taika Waititi, opens this weekend, with the stranger-than-fiction tale of a football coach trying to get one of the worst teams in the game to not just try and get to the 2014 World Cup… but to try and win a game before anything else.

The film is the second time the story of the America Samoa National football team has been told on screen; “Next Goal Wins” was the name of a documentary about the exploits of both the team and its manager, Thomas Rongen, in 2014. But owing to the Polynesian roots of the tale alongside just how bizarre the whole situation was, it does seem like it ticks most of the boxes to capture Waititi’s attention.

The film opened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, familiar ground for the director who saw two of his other feature films debut at the festival: “Hunt For The Wilderpeople” and “Jojo Rabbit.” It’s a long way from the director's beginnings back in New Zealand, but given his formative years and his introduction to cinema, it becomes apparent there was always something unique about his storytelling.

New Zealanders will tell you about directing music videos for The Phoenix Foundation or being part of TV3’s sketch show “Radiradirah” alongside Madeleine Sami and Rhys Darby, two people he would frequently collaborate with behind the director’s chair. But just where did it all begin for the “Thor” director cinematically?

NationalWorld has taken a look at some of the pivotal cinematic moments in the career of Taika Waititi, be it in front of the camera, behind the camera or in positions such as executive producer or screenwriter.

The cinematic timeline of Taika Waititi

Scarfies (1999)

Taika Waititi's cinematic journey commenced with "Scarfies", a film that marked his early foray into the New Zealand film industry. While not in the director's chair, Waititi's involvement as an actor hinted at the comedic and storytelling prowess that would later define his career.

John and Pogo (Short Film - 2002)

In the early 2000s, Taika Waititi transitioned into the role of a director with the short film "John and Pogo.” This marked the beginning of his directorial ventures, showcasing his early exploration of storytelling and visual style.

Two Cars, One Night (Short Film - 2004)

Continuing his exploration of short films, Waititi directed and wrote "Two Cars, One Night". These early short films not only laid the foundation for his distinctive directorial approach but also garnered critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination.

Eagle vs Shark (2007)

Taika Waititi's feature directorial debut came with "Eagle vs Shark," a quirky romantic comedy. The film introduced audiences to Waititi's unique blend of humour and heart, setting the stage for his future as a filmmaker and was one of the first cinematic collaborations with “Flight Of The Conchords” star Jemaine Clement.

Boy (2010)

"Boy" further solidified Waititi's position as a blossoming creative talent in cinema. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, the coming-of-age film showcased Waititi's ability to balance humour and poignant storytelling. It also highlighted the director’s ability to successfully work with a group of people that as the saying goes you should never work with - young actors.

Green Lantern (2011)

Waititi’s first foray into the world of superheroes, he found himself cast alongside Ryan Reynolds in the box-office disappointment and critically savaged DC adaptation, “The Green Lantern.” Such was the disaster of its release that it is frequently used as a punchline by Reynolds throughout his career - but the two certainly made amends when they worked on screen together in 2021’s “Free Guy.”

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Waititi reached a comedic high with "What We Do in the Shadows", a mockumentary exploring the lives of vampires. Co-writing, directing, and acting in this critically acclaimed film solidified Waititi's reputation as a filmmaker with a distinct comedic sensibility - as he once again worked with Jermain Clement but also with two stalwarts of the New Zealand theatre scene: Johnny Brugh and Jackie Van Beek, alongside Billy T Award winner Cori Gonzalez-Macuer.

Moana (2016)

It was reported that Taika Waititi was writing the script for Disney’s 2016 animated feature, “Moana,” however as things panned out, the studio opted instead to go in a different direction. However, it has been reported that some of the themes from Waititi’s screenplay did make the transition to the film which was a box-office success. Taika’s time would come though…

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Directing, writing, and producing the comedy adventure, he received widespread acclaim for his humour, heart, and exploration of the human condition, and would break NZ box office records upon its release. It also introduced the world to another young Kiwi actor, Julian Dennison, who would go on to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 2.” Waititi has previously done the same with James Rolleston in “Boy.”

Team Thor (Short Film - 2016)/Team Thor: Part 2 (Short Film - 2017)

Embracing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi created the humorous short film "Team Thor" and its sequel, offering a comedic take on Thor's life off-screen due to Chris Hemsworth not being involved in “Captain America: Civil War.” The humour in these shorts would set the tone for Waititi’s biggest project yet.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

At the pinnacle of his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi directed "Thor: Ragnarok" and returned for "Thor: Love and Thunder.” His irreverent approach injected new life into the superhero genre. Both films collectively earned significant box office success, though critics were less than impressed with the follow-up compared to the original.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Directed, written, and produced by him, the film earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. But “Jojo Rabbit” wasn’t without its controversy, as several groups felt that the film made light of The Holocaust and almost made Hitler a comedic character at times rather than focus on the monster that he was.

The Mandalorian (2021)

In October 2018, Lucasfilm announced that Waititi would be one of the directors of the Star Wars live-action streaming series "The Mandalorian," which tells the story of a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the period between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Waititi also voices the droid bounty hunter named IG-11 in the series, showcasing his versatility as both a director and a voice actor.

Our Flag Means Death (2022)

Taika once again ventured out into the acting world, appearing alongside fellow Kiwi Rhys Darby in HBO Max’s pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death.” Portrating Ed Leech, aka Blackbeard, Waititi once again showed not only his comedic timing but that he does have some dramatic moments to him also - it’s not just within his writing and direction, it also lies within his performances.

When is “Next Goal Wins” out in the United Kingdom?