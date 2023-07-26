The horror movie was picked up by A24 who have brought us similar hits including The Witch, Midsommar and Tusk

Talk To Me is the directorial debut of YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, who are known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka.

Following rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Talk To Me was picked up by A24 who have brought us similar horror hits including The Witch, Midsommar and Tusk. The movie is expected to be the horror flick of the summer, with reviews on Rotten Tomatoes already scoring an impressive 96%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring Sophie Wilde (Tom Jones) as lead Mia, the Australian film follows a group of teenagers who conjure up spirits with help from an embalmed hand that allows anyone who holds it to become possessed. Here’s everything you need to know about Talk To Me and when you can watch it in the UK.

Talk to Me release date

Talk to Me will be dropping in UK cinemas on Friday July 28.

The Australian indie film premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2022 and at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 where it was acquired by A24.

What is Talk to Me about?

Talk to Me is the terrifying tale about a group of high school teenagers who start to delve into the spirit world, whilst live streaming the outcome. It follows Mia, who starts to attend special parties thrown by Hayley and Joss, where the party game involves tapping into the world of the dead thanks to an embalmed hand that allows anyone who holds it to be possessed. The group of friends have opened the door to the other side, but will they be able to close it before it’s too late?

Sophie Wilde as Mia in Talk To Me (Photo: Matthew Thorne)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official synopsis from A24 describes the plot as: “When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

Is there a trailer?

There are two trailers for Talk To Me and both are sure to send a chill down your spine. The first trailer was released on April 11 and tells the story of Mia, who is coaxed by her friends into attending a seance complete with the embalmed hand. However, after the event is over, Mia starts to release the forces they have opened up have followed her home.

The second trailer which dropped on June 6, shows Mia and her friends planning and attending their first seance, again the embalmed hand makes an appearance, along with the spirits who have now attached themselves to both her and her friends - with disastrous consequences. You can watch the second trailer for Talk to Me below.

Talk to Me cast

The movie is a breakout role for many of the cast members, however there are some faces you might find familiar. Wilde, who plays Mia, has starred in PBS’s Tom Jones mini-series. Whilst, you may recognise Otis Dhanji who plays Daniel from his role as Young Arthur in Aquaman.

Here is the cast for Talk to me:

Sophie Wilde - Mia

Joe Bird - Riley

Alexandra Jensen - Jade

Otis Dhanji - Daniel

Miranda Otto - Sue

Zoe Terakes - Hayley

Chris Alosio - Joss

Is Talk to Me streaming?

Advertisement

Advertisement