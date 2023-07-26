Talk To Me is the directorial debut of YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, who are known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka.
Following rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Talk To Me was picked up by A24 who have brought us similar horror hits including The Witch, Midsommar and Tusk. The movie is expected to be the horror flick of the summer, with reviews on Rotten Tomatoes already scoring an impressive 96%.
Starring Sophie Wilde (Tom Jones) as lead Mia, the Australian film follows a group of teenagers who conjure up spirits with help from an embalmed hand that allows anyone who holds it to become possessed. Here’s everything you need to know about Talk To Me and when you can watch it in the UK.
Talk to Me release date
Talk to Me will be dropping in UK cinemas on Friday July 28.
The Australian indie film premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2022 and at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 where it was acquired by A24.
What is Talk to Me about?
Talk to Me is the terrifying tale about a group of high school teenagers who start to delve into the spirit world, whilst live streaming the outcome. It follows Mia, who starts to attend special parties thrown by Hayley and Joss, where the party game involves tapping into the world of the dead thanks to an embalmed hand that allows anyone who holds it to be possessed. The group of friends have opened the door to the other side, but will they be able to close it before it’s too late?
The official synopsis from A24 describes the plot as: “When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”
Is there a trailer?
There are two trailers for Talk To Me and both are sure to send a chill down your spine. The first trailer was released on April 11 and tells the story of Mia, who is coaxed by her friends into attending a seance complete with the embalmed hand. However, after the event is over, Mia starts to release the forces they have opened up have followed her home.
The second trailer which dropped on June 6, shows Mia and her friends planning and attending their first seance, again the embalmed hand makes an appearance, along with the spirits who have now attached themselves to both her and her friends - with disastrous consequences. You can watch the second trailer for Talk to Me below.
Talk to Me cast
The movie is a breakout role for many of the cast members, however there are some faces you might find familiar. Wilde, who plays Mia, has starred in PBS’s Tom Jones mini-series. Whilst, you may recognise Otis Dhanji who plays Daniel from his role as Young Arthur in Aquaman.
Here is the cast for Talk to me:
Sophie Wilde - Mia
Joe Bird - Riley
Alexandra Jensen - Jade
Otis Dhanji - Daniel
Miranda Otto - Sue
Zoe Terakes - Hayley
Chris Alosio - Joss
Is Talk to Me streaming?
Talk to Me will be released exclusively in cinemas for now, there has been no official announcement as to if or when it could be added to streaming platforms. However, there is hope amongst fans that it may be available to watch online in time for Halloween.