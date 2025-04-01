Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four lead actors for the upcoming quadruple Beatles biopics from James Bond director Sam Mendes have been confirmed.

Academy Award-nominated stars Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan will join The Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson and Ex-Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn in the line-up for the famous Fab Four.

Director Sam Mendes opened up about his ambitious plans for the four-part film series that he has described as the first “bingeable moment in cinema”.

Speaking at Sony’s CinemaCon, the former Bond director said: “I had been trying to do a film for years, but I finally gave up [because the] story was too big for one film." He said that a TV series didn’t feel right for the story of Paul, John, Ringo and George, adding: “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation … I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal have been confirmed as the leading actors of Sam Mendes's Beatles biopics. | Getty Images for CinemaCon

When are is The Beatles biopics being released?

Mendes confirmed during the CinemaCon event that all four of the films will be released in April 2028. There is no specific release dates confirmed as of yet.

Who is in the cast of The Beatles biopics?

As previously mentioned, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn will appear in the leading roles.

Paul, who is best known for his roles in Normal People and Gladiator II, will play Sir Paul McCartney. Barry, who shot to worldwide fame with his role in 2023’s Saltburn, will play Sir Ringo Starr.

Harris will step into the role of the late John Lennon, while Joseph will portray the late George Harrison.

Other casting for the films has not been announced.

What has Sam Mendes said about The Beatles biopics?

Speaking to Deadline in 2924, Mendes said that he was given the greenlight by Sony executives Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler after pitching the unconventional four-film format.

He said: year: "We went out to Los Angeles just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm. The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way."

The films have also been given the thumbs up from the two surviving Beatles - Paul and Ringo, The family members of John and George have also given Mendes their approval for the films, with the director also granted full life story and music rights from the families and rights holder Apple for first time.