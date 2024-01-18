(Photo: Momentum Pictures)

Released in 2004, British film The Football Factory delves into the gritty world of football hooliganism and its associated subculture.

The cast featured a mix of established actors and rising stars, each bringing their own flair to the intense narrative.

Following news that a sequel to the cult film is in production - two decades after the original - and that star Danny Dyer is returning, you may be wondering what happened to the rest of the ragtag cast.

Since the release of The Football Factory, its cast members have taken diverse paths, so let's explore the whereabouts and endeavours of the key cast members, shedding light on their post-Football Factory journeys:

Danny Dyer (Tommy Johnson)

Danny Dyer, who played the central character Tommy Johnson, has experienced a flourishing career since The Football Factory, and his charismatic performances in this and other films from director Nick Love led him to a wide range of roles.

He became a prominent face on British television, most notably starring in EastEnders from 2013 to 2021, portraying Mick Carter. Beyond acting, Dyer has hosted various factual shows, including The Real Football Factories and Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men.

Known for his wit and candid personality, Dyer remains a popular figure in the UK entertainment industry.

Frank Harper (Billy Bright)

Ahead of his portrayal of the menacing Billy Bright in The Football Factory, Frank Harper had notable roles in films like Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Layer Cake.

Post the film, Harper continued to build on his successful career in film and television, and ventured into directing, with credits in films like St. George's Day, which wasn't exactly well received by critics.

Outside of the entertainment realm, Harper has been involved in charity work and has made contributions to various causes; he also featured in The Streets' music video for 'Fit but You Know It'.

Tamer Hassan (Fred)

Tamer Hassan, who played the volatile Fred in The Football Factory, carved a niche for himself in the British film industry following the film, with subsequent roles in films like The Business and Layer Cake. He also appeared in Game of Thrones from Season 6.

Beyond acting, Hassan has pursued entrepreneurial ventures, including a sports nutrition company, and has also participated in reality television, featuring in shows like Celebrity Big Brother'.

Roland Manookian (Zeberdee)

Roland Manookian, who portrayed Zeberdee, has maintained a steady presence in the entertainment industry since The Football Factory, and continued to contribute to the film landscape with roles in projects such as RocknRolla and Rise of the Footsoldier.

While not as prolific as some of his co-stars, Manookian has remained active in his acting career. His performances often reflect a commitment to authentic and gritty characters, aligning with the tone set by The Football Factory.

Neil Maskell (Rod)

Neil Maskell's role as Rod showcased his ability to portray complex characters, and he has since become a respected figure in the British film and television scene.

Post-The Football Factory, Maskell appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Kill List and Atonement, and also gained recognition for his work in the television series Utopia.

Maskell's career is marked by diverse roles that highlight his versatility as an actor, earning him praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Dudley Sutton (Bill Farrell)

Dudley Sutton, who played the older hooligan Bill Farrell, had already established himself as a seasoned actor before The Football Factory, and notably featured in the popular TV show Lovejoy and the film The Pink Panther Strikes Again.

Post the film, Sutton continued his prolific career, with appearances in various television series and films.

Sutton's career spanned several decades, showcasing his enduring presence in the British entertainment landscape until his passing in 2018.

Jamie Foreman (Harry)

Jamie Foreman's role as Harry in The Football Factory added another layer to his extensive acting career.

After the film, Foreman continued to excel in both film and television, with notable projects including Layer Cake and EastEnders, where he had portrayed Derek Branning since 1991.

John Forgeham (Bill Farrell - Senior)

John Forgeham, who portrayed the senior Bill Farrell, had an established career before The Football Factory.

Following the film, Forgeham continued to feature in various television series, including Footballers' Wives and The Bill.

Tragically, his career was cut short when he passed away in 2017.

Calum McNab (Raff)

Calum McNab's performance as Raff in "The Football Factory" marked a notable entry into the world of film for the young actor.

After the film, McNab continued to build on his acting career with roles in television series like The Inbetweeners and The Bill.

Mem Ferda (Yusef)

Mem Ferda, who played Yusef, continued to make his mark in the film industry post-The Football Factory.