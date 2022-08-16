Viola Davis joins Peter Dinklage and West Side Story star Rachel Zielger on the cast of the prequel to the massively popular dystopian film series The Hunger Games

The cast for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been revealed. (Credit: Getty Images)

The producers for the new Hunger Games prequel film have added a huge name to the cast.

Oscar Award-winning actress Viola Davis has been announced to appear in the highly-anticipated film The Ballad of Singbirds and Snakes.

Set years before the massively popular Hunger Games trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence, fans will be clamouring to get a glimpse of the newest story from author Suzanne Collins on the big screen.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

What will The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes be about?

The new film will be based on the 2020 prequel novel by Sunzanne Collins and bring fans back to the world of Panem.

Set 64 years before the first Hunger Games story featuring Katniss Everdeen, the story follows the rise of Coriolanus Snow, who would later go on to lead the fictional country of Panem.

The novel on which the film will be based on opens on the 10th annual Hunger Games, amid the rebuilding of Panem following a rebellion which began the Hunger Games process.

Who has been cast in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes?

Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth will play Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. (Credit: Getty Images)

Tom Blyth has been cast to play 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow.

The character is expected to be at the centre of the film, with it charting his journey through the 10th Hunger Games as a Capitol resident and a mentor to a District 12 tribute.

Blyth is an English actor who has screen credits in The Guilded Age and Billy The Kid. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbrds and Snakes will be Blyth’s first lead role in a film and could catapult him to stardom, just as his Hunger Games alumni Jennifer Lawrence experienced in 2012.

Rachel Zegler

West Side Story star Rachel Regler will take up the role of Lucy Gray Baird. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler will star in the film as new character Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 tribute whom Coriolanus Snow mentors.

Lucy and Coriolanus’s mentorship is key to the plot of the story, with Zegler and Blyth expected to share a fair amount of time on screen together

Zegler made her big screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 re-telling of West Side Story, and her star has been on the rise ever since.

Hunter Schafer

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer will plat Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer has been cast as Tigris Snow.

The character is the cousin and confidante of Coriolanus Snow and someone which the future president turns to regularly for advice and support.

Schafer rose to fame on HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, in which she portrays Jules Vaughn alongside Emmy Award-winning castmate Zendaya.

Peter Dinklage

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom in the new Hunger Games prequel. (Credit: Getty Images)

Game of Thrones alumni Peter Dinklage has also joined the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Dinklage will portray Casca Highbottom in the film.

The character is key to the Hunger Games universe as the co-creator of the games, as well as the dean on the Academy - an elite school for children of the Capitol, including Coriolanus Snow.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis will play villain Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the Hunger Games prequel. (Credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Award-winning actress Viola Davis has joined the cast and will be playing the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

The character is the head gamemaker of the 10th Hunger Games and the main villian of the film.

Speaking about her taking up the role, producer Nina Jacobson said that Davis was the “dream” casting for the role, adding: “We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman will play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman. (Credit: Getty Images)

Jason Schwartzman may be more familiar to audience as taking up quirky roles in Wes Anderson’s filmography, but in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Singbirds and Snakes, he’ll be taking up the role of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman.

If the name sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman is an ancestor of Stanley Tucci’s ioncic Caeser Flickerman, the enigmatic and charismatic Capitol television host.

Hosting runs in the family obviously, with Lucky also hosting the Capitol coverage of the 10th Hunger Games in the prequel film.

When will The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes be released?

The film is currently set to be released on 17 November 2023.