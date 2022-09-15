The Little Mermaid is the latest classic Disney to film to get the live action treatment

The Little Mermaid is an upcoming Disney film starring Halle Bailey in the lead role as the lovestruck mermaid Ariel.

A new teaser trailer for the film was released on YouTube on 10 September showing Bailey’s new mermaid look.

Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly, the video received more than 2 million dislikes, many probably from racists who believe that make-believe creatures cannot be Black.

The movie is a live action remake of the original 1989 animated film and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan in getting an update for new audiences.

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid

What is The Little Mermaid about?

The film follows Ariel, a mermaid and daughter of King Triton, who makes a deal with a sea witch to become human and walk on the surface in exchange for her voice.

Ariel hopes to impress Prince Eric, who she fell in love with after saving him from a shipwreck.

Over the course of Ariel’s odyssey, she is brought into conflict with her father and realises that the witches deal was a cruel trick which could doom her.

As Ariel tries to overcome her lack of voice and communicate with her prince, she is helped on her adventure by friends Sebastian the crab and tropical fish Flounder.

Who is in the cast of The Little Mermaid?

Halle Bailey stars in the lead role as Ariel, the mermaid who rushes into a perilous bargain in order to be given legs.

Bailey is a 22 year old actor known for playing Sky Forster alongside her older sister Chloe in the comedy drama series Grown-ish. She is also due to star in the upcoming drama films The Color Purple, and The Line.

Halle Bailey is the first Black actress to play the Disney princess Ariel

Other confirmed cast include:

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Jude Akuwudike as Grimsby

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Kajsa Mohammar as Karina

Lorena Andrea as Perla

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Awkwafina as Scuttle

These are the cast members rumoured but not yet confirmed to feature in the film:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Chef Louis

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa

Emily Coates as Rosa

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here - but if you’re insecure and unable to handle a Black woman cast in the role of a mythical being it might be too much to handle.

When is the release date of The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid is currently slated for a cinematic release in the UK on 26 May 2023.

The film will come to streaming service Disney Plus after its cinematic run is up. Disney normally gives its films a 45 day cinematic run before adding them to the streaming platform.

This means that The Little Mermaid should land on Disney Plus around Monday 10 July 2023.