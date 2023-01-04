Dark comedy horror film The Menu was released in cinemas in November 2022. Now it is available to stream in the UK on Disney+ and in the US on HBO Max

The Menu is a dark comedy horror with an all-star cast - it follows a young couple who travel to a remote island to dine at an incredibly exclusive restaurant headed by a sinister chef. With each new course, the meal grows more disturbed and it becomes clear that the diners are not supposed to leave the restaurant alive.

As Margot and her partner Tyler struggle to make it through the meal, hidden secrets about the restaurants guests are revealed as the chef begins exacting revenge on those he believes have wronged him. After its cinematic release late last year, The Menu is now available to stream in the UK.

The Menu is streaming now on Disney+

Who is in the cast of The Menu?

Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik

Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot

Nicholas Hoult as Tyler

Hong Chau as Elsa

Janet McTeer as Lillian

Paul Adelstein as Ted

John Leguizamo as Movie Star

Aimee Carrero as Felicity

Reed Birney as Richard

Where can you stream The Menu in the UK?

The Menu was released in cinemas on 18 November and received strong reviews - it was released on streaming service HBO Max in the US on 3 January. This left fans in the UK wanting to know if and when the film will be available to stream in the UK.

The Menu was released on streaming service Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 4 January. The film was distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Disney, which is a factor in its quick streaming release.

Is The Menu on Netflix?

No, and it’s not likely to be anytime soon. The only streaming service currently carrying The Menu in the UK is Disney+.

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu

Is The Menu still in cinemas?

Yes, The Menu is still available to watch in some UK cinemas - however, as the film has now been out for more than six weeks, and with its recent streaming release, most cinemas will be wrapping up screenings of the movie by the end of the week. Check the screen times of your local cinema to find out if it is showing The Menu.

What is The Menu’s Rotten Tomatoes rating?

The Menu has a Tomatometer rating of 89% fresh based on 284 critics’ reviews - the critical consensus states: “While its social commentary relies on basic ingredients, The Menu serves up black comedy with plenty of flavour”.

It has an audience score of 74% based on more than 1000 ratings - the audience consensus says: “The Menu’s got a great cast and plenty of fun moments, although the ending might strike some as a little tough to swallow.”

Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregation website which differentiates between reviews of movie and TV critics and the consensus of regular audiences - often the two groups have very different opinions of the quality of a film or show.

