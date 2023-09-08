The Nun 2; What’s it about, who’s in it, what’s the BBFC rating and when is it out in cinemas?
Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons joined by Storm Reid in the follow-up to the 2018 horror ‘The Nun.’
After the huge success of ‘The Nun’ in 2018, which fetched a box office total of $365 million USD to its $22 million USD production budget, of course, a sequel was always going to be in the works. But with the creative talent contending not only with other productions but the entire COVID-19 pandemic, our patience is no longer tested as ‘The Nun 2’ arrives in cinemas.
With its connections to the great ‘The Conjuring’ cinematic universe, Michael Chaves takes over directing duties from Corin Hardy, having previously directed ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2019) and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ while Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, and Bonnie Aarons as ‘The Nun’ in question.
They are joined by Storm Reid, well known for her roles in HBO shows ‘Euphoria’ and a co-starring role in the memorable episode of one of 2023’s greatest shows, ‘The Last of Us,’ playing Riley Abel in the episode ‘Left Behind.’ Her performance in the show led to her being nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
What is ‘The Nun 2’ about?
‘The Nun II’ takes viewers on a chilling journey across Europe, where the malevolent presence of Valak, the demon nun, continues to wreak havoc. In 1956, a horrifying incident unfolds at a church in Tarascon, France, setting the stage for a haunting tale of supernatural terror. Sister Irene, haunted by her past experiences, is drawn into a new investigation by a Cardinal, with unexpected company in the form of Sister Debra.
Together, they unravel a centuries-old mystery surrounding the demon's quest for a relic tied to St. Lucy's family. As they delve deeper into the dark secrets of a seemingly innocent boarding school, they encounter the demon's malevolent influence and face a desperate battle to save their souls and put an end to the relentless evil.
Who is starring in ‘The Nun 2’?
The main cast confirmed for ‘The Nun 2’ are as follows (source: IMDB)
- Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene
- Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie
- Storm Reid as Sister Debra
- Anna Popplewell as Kate
- Bonnie Aarons as Valak / the Nun
- Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie
What is the BBFC rating for ‘The Nun 2’?
‘The Nun 2’ is rated 15 by the British Board of Film Classification, for “strong horror violence and bloody images.”
When is ‘The Nun 2’ released in UK cinemas?
‘The Nun 2’ is out now in cinemas across the UK with a widespread release, while US viewers can enjoy the production from September 8 2023.