The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix original Gothic horror film starring Christian Bale as a tired detective and Harry Melling as a young Edgar Allan Poe

Detective horror filmThe Pale Blue Eye has landed on Netflix this week - the period piece boasts an all-star cast and features a young Edgar Allan Poe.

The Pale Blue Eye stars Christian Bale as weary detective Augustus Landor who is hired to investigate the murder of a cadet at the West Point military academy in New York. The cadets maintain a strict code of silence, refusing to help the detective in his investigations.

Advertisement

Landor enlists the West Point outcast, a young Edgar Allan Poe, to help him unravel the case. Today, Poe is known as one of America’s influential fiction writers, but did he really help to crack a real-life murder mystery?

Christian Bale and Harry Melling in The Pale Blue Eye

Advertisement

Is The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?

Although Edgar Allan Poe was a real person who lived at the same time that the story is set - he was a famous 19th century American writer known for macabre short stories and detective fiction - he didn’t help solve a real life murder in 1830. Poe is best known for the gothic novellas The Fall of the House of Usher, The Pit and the Pendulum, and the narrative poem The Raven.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that the central part of the film is entirely fictional, aspects of the film are based on Poe’s life. The movie is adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2003 detective mystery novel of the same name, and Bayard was inspired by events from Poe’s life. For instance, Poe was a West Point cadet, spending six months at the academy before being court-martialed for disobedience.

Poe is shown, in the novel and film, to be an outsider at West Point whose ideals as a poet and writer were not aligned with those of the prestigious military academy. Bayard also borrowed aspects from Poe’s literary work for his own novel - the character Augustus Landor, played by Bale in the film, is named after C. Auguste Dupin, a character in one of Poe’s short stories, and Landor’s Cottage, one of his novels.

Harry Melling plays Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye

Who is in the cast of The Pale Blue Eye?

Advertisement

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor

Harry Melling as Cadet Edgar Allan Poe

Simon McBurney as Captain Hitchcock

Timothy Spall as Superintendent Thayer

Toby Jones as Dr. Daniel Marquis

Harry Lawtey as Cadet Artemus Marquis

Fred Hechinger as Cadet Randolph Ballinger

Joey Brooks as Cadet Stoddard

Charlotte Gainsbourg as Patsy

Lucy Boynton as Lea Marquis

Robert Duvall as Jean Pepe

Gillian Anderson as Mrs. Julia Marquis

Steven Maier as Cadet Fry

Brennan Keel Cook as Cadet Huntoon

Orlagh Cassidy as Mrs. Fry

Scott Anderson as Benny

Gideon Glick as Cadet Horatio Cochrane

Jack Irv as Cadet Hamilton

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix?

Advertisement