No sooner will the Venice Film Festival end at the end of the month than another renowned film festival is set to begin shortly after. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), a prominent event in the world of cinema, is set to captivate audiences once again in its 2023 edition and as one of the largest and most influential film festivals globally, TIFF holds a rich history that spans over four decades, celebrating diverse storytelling and groundbreaking cinematic achievements.

Rooted in Toronto, Canada, the festival was founded in 1976 by a group of film enthusiasts led by Bill Marshall. From its humble beginnings, TIFF has grown into an international showcase that attracts filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles from around the globe. Renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to fostering emerging talent, the festival has become a key platform for introducing exceptional films to a global audience.

Throughout its history, TIFF has been a launching pad for numerous films that went on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success. Many renowned movies, including award-winning gems, have made their debut at the festival. From Martin McDonagh's darkly comedic "In Bruges" in 2008 to Barry Jenkins' emotionally charged "Moonlight" in 2016, TIFF has consistently unveiled films that challenge conventions and resonate with audiences on a profound level.

The festival's reputation as a premier destination for premieres extends to a diverse array of genres. Christopher Nolan's mind-bending "Inception" wowed audiences in 2010, while 2019 saw the debut of Taika Waititi's satirical "Jojo Rabbit." These releases, among many others, underline TIFF's commitment to presenting a wide spectrum of cinematic experiences, from thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, and everything in between.

As TIFF 2023 approaches, anticipation is high for the cinematic treasures that will grace its screens. With a rich history of fostering creativity and innovation, this year's festival promises to be another chapter in the ongoing celebration of the art of filmmaking. As filmmakers and enthusiasts alike converge on Toronto, the stage is set for a vibrant showcase of storytelling that reflects the ever-evolving landscape of cinema.

When is the Toronto International Film Festival 2023?

The 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival takes place from September 7 2023 to September 17 2023.

What are the opening and closing night films at TIFF 2023?

The opening night film at TIFF 2023 will be the latest work of renowned anime director Hayao Miyazaki, “The Boy and the Heron,” becoming the first time an animated film will open the Toronto International Film Festival as its “gala presentation.”

The closing night film this year will be Thom Zimny's documentary film about one of America’s most beloved action film icons, Sylvester Stallone, with the premier of “Sly” to conclude the 2023 event.

What other movies are being screened at TIFF 2023?

Where to begin? One of the first films announced for TIFF 2023 was Taika Waititi’s return to the festival with his latest film, “Next Goal Wins,” starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and tells the tale of the American Samoa football team trying to qualify for the World Cup - which is based on a true story, might we add.

The South Korean disaster-thriller “Concrete Utopia” will also make its international debut at TIFF 2023, starring Lee Byung-hun who has been seen by Western audiences in his role as Storm Shadow in the “G.I. Joe” film franchise and as Billy Rocks in the remake of “The Magnificent Seven” opposite Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt.

Documentary fans might be interested in checking out “Hate to Love: Nickelback,” as it delves into why they are such a reviled band in modern rock circles and asks if it’s unfair for the popular act to receive so much negativity they’ve been subjected to since “How You Remind Me” topped the charts.

“Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dyvenor and Alden Ehrenreich will also see their Netflix Original, “Fair Play,” take to the big screen also at the festival, ahead of its release on the streaming platform on October 13 2023, and fans of “Parasite” might be curious to check out “A Normal Family” by South Korean director Hur Jin-ho, which centres on two wealthy families who meet for dinner to discuss and decide how to handle a violent crime committed by their sons.

The full lineup of films is available to view on the TIFF 2023 website, but you’ll have to wait one more day for screening times for all the films playing.

Are there any awards up for grabs at TIFF 2023?

Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Much like Cannes and Venice, Toronto International Film Festival will also hand out a number of awards as the event comes to its conclusion. Those awards are (in no particular order):

People's Choice Award: Awarded to the audience's favourite film.

People's Choice Documentary Award: Recognizes the favourite documentary film chosen by the audience.

People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: Honors the best film from the Midnight Madness program.

Platform Prize: Awarded to an outstanding film in the Platform program.

FIPRESCI Prize: Presented by the International Federation of Film Critics for the best film in the Discovery program.

NETPAC Award: Recognizes exceptional cinematic qualities in an Asian film from the Asian Future program.

Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Short Film: Celebrates the best short film by a Canadian filmmaker.

Short Cuts Award for Best International Short Film: Honors the best international short film.

Short Cuts Award for Best Short Film: The IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film: Awarded to the best overall short film from the Short Cuts program.

TIFF 2023 have already announced the recipient of two awards ahead of the festival; Spike Lee will be honoured for his services to the cinema with the Ebert Directors Award, while Pedro Almodóvar will be awarded the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

How do I get tickets to see the films on show at TIFF 2023?

There are three ticketing options available for the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 once again. They are:

Curated Ticket Packages. On sale in June, these packages provide guaranteed access to multiple screenings or events with a common genre or theme, with screening dates, times and seating locations selected by TIFF. A great option for film lovers who want seats locked in for their favourite programme. Individual Tickets. Purchase tickets to screenings one-by-one and get the exact seat you want. The best way to get a ticket to the films you want to see the most. Tickets are on sale in August, with Members having priority access. Flexible option. For Members, save 20% on Regular screenings when purchasing a ticket bundle. This option will only be available on the TIFF Festival Account Manager.