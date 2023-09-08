TIFF 23: What’s on today at the Toronto International Film Festival?

What's on today at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival that's caught your cinematic eye?

It’s an incredibly busy first full day at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, after the long-awaited international premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s last film, ‘The Boy and The Heron’ overnight. That, coupled with an advance screening of Patricia Arquette's directorial feature, ‘Gonzo Girl,’ has already set the tone for what looks to be a very packed festival season.

Though we’re unfortunately not on hand to be amongst the throng of cinema lovers (we at NationalWorld are patiently awaiting the BFI London Film Festival,) the ever-loving cinephiles that we are have taken a look at the pubic screenings on show today at TIFF 23, to make your festival selections a lot easier.

So will it be a repeat screening of ‘The Boy and The Heron’ for yourselves today, or is there another pressing film that warrants your attention?

What’s screening today at TIFF 2023?

All information is correct as of publishing and times are in EDT (Toronto local time)

09:00: "Alfred" (Roger Allers), TIFF Bell Lightbox, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3

09:00: "The Queen of My Dreams" (Fawzia Mirza), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

09:30: "Circus of Books" (Rachel Mason), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

10:00: "The Boy and the Heron" (Hayao Miyazaki), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

10:00: "The Reeds" (Cemil Ağacıkoğlu), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 8

10:30: "One in a Thousand" (Clarisa Navas), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

11:00: "Still Life" (Don Hertzfeldt), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 1

11:00: "Music is my Friend" (Ryan Silbert), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

11:15: "Indulgence" (Theo Anthony), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

11:30: "Valentina or the Serenity" (Ángeles Cruz), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

11:30: "Bullets for the Dead" (Michael Du-Shane), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

11:45: "All That Breathes" (Shaandiin Tome), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

12:00: "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" (Daniel L. Haley), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 2

12:00: "Woodland" (Elisabeth Scharang), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 4

12:15: "The Astronot" (Tim Cash), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 12

12:15: "Hikikomori" (Fathia Bazi), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 6

12:30: "Expats" (Lulu Wang), Roy Thomson Hall, Roy Thomson Hall

12:30: "The Future Is Trying to Tell Us Something" (Stephen Garret), Roy Thomson Hall, Roy Thomson Hall

13:00: "El Rally" (Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 4

13:15: "Gonzo Girl" (Patricia Arquette), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

13:15: "Aaah, le cinéma!" (Yves Allégret), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

13:30: "Hate to Love: Nickelback" (Leigh Brooks), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 6

14:00: "Expats" (Lulu Wang), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

14:00: "Hikikomori" (Fathia Bazi), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

14:00: "The Flood" (Bobby Choy), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

14:15: "The Mermaid & Mrs. Hancock" (Vanessa Jopp), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 12

14:15: "The Rise and Fall of the Underground" (Jim Cummings), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

14:30: "Alfred" (Roger Allers), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 2

14:30: "The Queen of My Dreams" (Fawzia Mirza), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 1

15:00: "Gonzo Girl" (Patricia Arquette), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 4

15:15: "Aaah, le cinéma!" (Yves Allégret), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 6

15:15: "Circus of Books" (Rachel Mason), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

15:30: "The Boy and the Heron" (Hayao Miyazaki), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

15:30: "The Reeds" (Cemil Ağacıkoğlu), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

16:00: "Still Life" (Don Hertzfeldt), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

16:00: "Music is my Friend" (Ryan Silbert), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

16:15: "Indulgence" (Theo Anthony), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

16:20: "Solitude" (Lena Dunham), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

16:30: "Going Away Party" (Matthew Bauckman, Jaret Belliveau), TIFF Bell Lightbox, Cinema 1 - Visa Screening Room

16:45: "Bullets for the Dead" (Michael Du-Shane), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

[L-R] Camila Morrone, Willem Defoe and Patricia Arquette at the premiere of 'Gonzo Girl' at TIFF 23 (Credit: Getty)

16:50: "Gonzo Girl" (Patricia Arquette), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

17:00: "All That Breathes" (Shaandiin Tome), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

17:15: "The Mermaid & Mrs. Hancock" (Vanessa Jopp), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

17:30: "Aaah, le cinéma!" (Yves Allégret), TIFF Bell Lightbox, Cinema 2 - RBC Theatre

17:30: "Alfred" (Roger Allers), TIFF Bell Lightbox, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3

17:30: "Circus of Books" (Rachel Mason), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

17:45: "Still Life" (Don Hertzfeldt), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

18:00: "Hikikomori" (Fathia Bazi), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

18:00: "The Astronot" (Tim Cash), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

18:00: "The Queen of My Dreams" (Fawzia Mirza), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

18:30: "Mandoob" (Ali Kalthami), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 8

19:00: "El Rally" (Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

19:00: "One in a Thousand" (Clarisa Navas), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

19:00: "The Future Is Trying to Tell Us Something" (Stephen Garret), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

19:00: "The Rise and Fall of the Underground" (Jim Cummings), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

19:15: "The Flood" (Bobby Choy), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

19:45: "Indulgence" (Theo Anthony), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

19:45: "Music is my Friend" (Ryan Silbert), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 2

20:00: "Expats" (Lulu Wang), Royal Alexandra Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre

20:00: "Hate to Love: Nickelback" (Leigh Brooks), Roy Thomson Hall, Roy Thomson Hall

20:00: "KILL" (Nikhil Nagesh Bhat), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

20:15: "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" (Daniel L. Haley), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

20:15: "The Mermaid & Mrs. Hancock" (Vanessa Jopp), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

20:30: "The Reeds" (Cemil Ağacıkoğlu), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 1

20:30: "All That Breathes" (Shaandiin Tome), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 8

20:45: "Still Life" (Don Hertzfeldt), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

21:00: "Woodland" (Elisabeth Scharang), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

21:00: "The Boy and the Heron" (Hayao Miyazaki), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

21:15: "Bullets for the Dead" (Michael Du-Shane), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

21:20: "Valentina or the Serenity" (Ángeles Cruz), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

21:30: "Hikikomori" (Fathia Bazi), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 2

21:30: "The Astronot" (Tim Cash), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

22:00: "El Rally" (Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

22:00: "One in a Thousand" (Clarisa Navas), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

22:00: "The Future Is Trying to Tell Us Something" (Stephen Garret), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

22:00: "The Rise and Fall of the Underground" (Jim Cummings), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 1

22:15: "Market Screening: Moonbound" (Ali Samadi Ahadi), TIFF Bell Lightbox, Cinema 6 - Stanislaus Shibinsky Cinema

22:15: "The Flood" (Bobby Choy), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 8

22:45: "Indulgence" (Theo Anthony), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

22:45: "Music is my Friend" (Ryan Silbert), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

23:00: "Expats" (Lulu Wang), Royal Alexandra Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre

23:00: "Hate to Love: Nickelback" (Leigh Brooks), Roy Thomson Hall, Roy Thomson Hall

23:00: "KILL" (Nikhil Nagesh Bhat), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 13

23:15: "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" (Daniel L. Haley), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 14

23:30: "The Mermaid & Mrs. Hancock" (Vanessa Jopp), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 3

23:30: "The Reeds" (Cemil Ağacıkoğlu), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 7

23:45: "All That Breathes" (Shaandiin Tome), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 11

23:45: "Still Life" (Don Hertzfeldt), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 2

00:00: "Woodland" (Elisabeth Scharang), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 10

00:00: "The Boy and the Heron" (Hayao Miyazaki), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 9

00:15: "Bullets for the Dead" (Michael Du-Shane), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 5

00:20: "Valentina or the Serenity" (Ángeles Cruz), Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, Scotiabank 1

Where can I get tickets to see the screenings at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival?

There are three ticketing options available for the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 once again. They are:

Curated Ticket Packages. On sale in June, these packages provide guaranteed access to multiple screenings or events with a common genre or theme, with screening dates, times and seating locations selected by TIFF. A great option for film lovers who want seats locked in for their favourite programme.

Individual Tickets. Purchase tickets to screenings one-by-one and get the exact seat you want. The best way to get a ticket to the films you want to see the most. Tickets are on sale in August, with Members having priority access.

Flexible option. For Members, save 20% on Regular screenings when purchasing a ticket bundle. This option will only be available on the TIFF Festival Account Manager.