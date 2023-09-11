What's on today at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival that's caught your cinematic eye?

It’s an incredibly busy first full day at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, after the long-awaited international premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s last film, ‘The Boy and The Heron’ overnight. That, coupled with an advance screening of Patricia Arquette's directorial feature, ‘Gonzo Girl,’ has already set the tone for what looks to be a very packed festival season.

Though we’re unfortunately not on hand to be amongst the throng of cinema lovers (we at NationalWorld are patiently awaiting the BFI London Film Festival,) the ever-loving cinephiles that we are have taken a look at the pubic screenings on show today at TIFF 23, to make your festival selections a lot easier.

Will you be checking out the latest K-Film set to be the talk of the festival circuit this year, 'Concrete Utopia' by Um Tae-hwa?

What’s screening today at TIFF 2023?

All information is correct as of publishing and times are in EDT (Toronto local time)

10:50: Concrete Utopia (Um Tae-hwa, South Korea), Scotiabank 1

11:30: An Endless Sunday (Alain Parroni, Italy, Germany, Ireland), Scotiabank 14

12:00: The Pigeon Tunnel (Errol Morris, United Kingdom), TIFF Bell Lightbox 1

12:45: Arthur&Diana (Sara Summa, Germany), Scotiabank 9

14:00: Origin (Ava DuVernay, United States of America), Roy Thomson Hall

14:10: After the Fire (Mehdi Fikri, France), Scotiabank 1

14:45: Sing Sing (Greg Kwedar, United States of America), Scotiabank 3

15:15: Shadow of Fire (Shinya Tsukamoto, Japan), Scotiabank 13

15:15: The Settlers (Felipe Gálvez Haberle, Chile, Argentina, France, Denmark, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Sweden, Germany), Scotiabank 10

15:30: Solo (Sophie Dupuis, Canada), Scotiabank 4

15:45: Short Cuts 2023 Programme 05, Scotiabank 14

17:30: He Thought He Died preceded by Laberint Sequences, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3

18:00: The King Tide (Christian Sparkes, Canada), TIFF Bell Lightbox 1

18:15: Hajjan (Abu Bakr Shawky, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan), Scotiabank 13

18:15: Wild Woman (Alán González, Cuba), Scotiabank 10

18:30: El Rapto (Daniela Goggi, Argentina), TIFF Bell Lightbox 2

19:30: The End We Start From (Mahalia Belo, United Kingdom), Scotiabank 2

21:05: The World is Family (Anand Patwardhan, India), Scotiabank 8

21:15: Shame on Dry Land (Axel Petersén, Sweden, Malta), TIFF Bell Lightbox 2

21:30: Spirit of Ecstasy (Héléna Klotz, France), Scotiabank 4

21:45: Bye Bye Tiberias (Lina Soualem, France, Belgium, Qatar, Palestine), Scotiabank 14

Where can I get tickets to see the screenings at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival?

There are three ticketing options available for the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 once again. They are:

Curated Ticket Packages. On sale in June, these packages provide guaranteed access to multiple screenings or events with a common genre or theme, with screening dates, times and seating locations selected by TIFF. A great option for film lovers who want seats locked in for their favourite programme.

Individual Tickets. Purchase tickets to screenings one-by-one and get the exact seat you want. The best way to get a ticket to the films you want to see the most. Tickets are on sale in August, with Members having priority access.

Flexible option. For Members, save 20% on Regular screenings when purchasing a ticket bundle. This option will only be available on the TIFF Festival Account Manager.