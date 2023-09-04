Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ begins its descent down the US box office chart this weekend also.

‘Barbie’ may still be making a lot of money for Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig, however, it’s finding difficulty reclaiming the top spot it held upon it’s release. Having been bested over the last two weeks by both “Blue Beetle” and “Gran Turismo,” this week saw the Margot Robbie feature held off the top spot by Denzel Washington’s newest entry into ‘The Equalizer’ film franchise.

‘The Equalizer 3’ opened over Labour Day weekend in the United States with a gross of $34.5 million USD, with that number set to increase as this weekend marks a national holiday, leading to films opening to a rare four-day-weekend box office as opposed to the traditional three. However, given that ‘Barbie’ is slowing down in terms of ticket sales, it’s all but a guarantee that ‘The Equalizer’ will retain its top spot once the final figures are revealed.

‘Barbieheimer’ fever seems to have quelled a little bit also for Christopher Nolan’s newest epic, ‘Oppenheimer,’ which has slid down the chart to the fifth position, with the Cillian Murphy film being usurped by two previous number one’s at the US box office, ‘Blue Beetle’ and ‘Grand Turismo,’ as Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is still capturing the nostalgic interest of film fans, rounding out the top five at the US box office.

This weekend’s other big opening, the Hillary Swank-led mystery “The Good Mother,” opened in nineteenth over the weekend with a gross of $302,000 USD. However, that figure will be small as the film only received a limited theatrical release (so far), opening in only 417 cinemas across the United States.

Box Office Mojo has once again provided the latest data regarding the US box office, and all statistics are corrected as of writing.

