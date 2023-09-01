Today also sees a big screen outing for video nasty auteur Ruggero Deodato and a masterclass led by Nicolas Winding Refn

Day three of the 80th Venice International Film Festival today, after an evening witnessing Adam Driver and Luc Besson shed tears of gratitude after a seven-minute and six-minute standing ovation (respectively) after the premiere of their films last night. Driver also took the opportunity during a press conference ahead of the screening to take aim at Netflix and Amazon: “Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — the dream version of SAG’s wish list — but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?”

Today is another busy affair in Venice, with Wes Anderson not only premiering his new short film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Richard Ayoade but also receiving the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Prize, given to outstanding filmmakers for their contribution to the world of cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest work by Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos will also get the red carpet treatment today, with his film ‘Poor Things’ starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Defoe making its premiere at the festival. The film follows the “incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection.”

Horror fans including myself will be eager to watch a masterclass on late grindhouse director Ruggero Deodato, known for his infamous horror film ‘Cannibal Holocast’ which gave rise to the entire found film genre popularized years later by ‘The Blair Witch Project.’

No stranger to the grindhouse production style himself, ‘Driver’ director Nicolas Winding Refn heads the masterclass, which will be streamed online, ahead of a big screen viewing of Deodata’s forerunner to his video nasty - ‘Jungle Holocaust.’

So without further ado, what’s on the schedule today at the Venice International Film Festival?

What’s scheduled today at Venice International Film Festival - August 31 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

All information listed below pertains to ticketed events only. For more information on screenings for pass holders, please visit the official Venice International Film Festival website.

Times are listed in Central European Summer Time, with the directors in brackets and the venue at the end of each film listing.

09:00 Lumbrensueño (Firedream) by José Pablo Escamilla - Biennale College Cinema, Cinema Sala Casinò

09:00 Stolen by Karan Tejpal - Orizzonti Extra, Cinema Sala Giardino

11:00 One from the Heart: Reprise by Francis Ford Coppola - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Casinò

11:15 Bellissima (Beautiful) by Luchino Visconti - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Corinto

11:45 Photophobia by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík - Giornate degli Autori, Cinema Sala Perla

12:45 Ser Ser Salhi (City of Wind) by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir - Orizzonti, Cinema Palabiennale

14:00 We Should All Be Futurists by Angela Norelli - Settimana internazionale della critica, Cinema Sala Perla

14:00 Magyarázat Mindenre (Explanation for Everything) by Gábor Reisz - Orizzonti, Cinema Sala Darsena

14:00 La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife) by Mario Soldati - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Casinò

14:00 Portrait of Gina by Orson Welles - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Casinò

14:00 Life Is Not a Competition, but I'm Winning by Julia Fuhr Mann - Settimana internazionale della critica, Cinema Sala Perla

14:30 The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson - Out of Competition, Cinema Sala Grande

15:00 The Working Girls by Stephanie Rothman - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Corinto

15:00 A Cielo Abierto by Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga - Orizzonti, Cinema Palabiennale

16:00 Bastarden (The Promised Land) by Nikolaj Arcel - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Sala Grande

16:45 Sidonie au Japon by Élise Girard - Giornate degli Autori, Cinema Sala Perla

16:45 Thank You Very Much by Alex Braverman - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Volpi

17:00 L'Anno dell'Uovo by Claudio Casale - Biennale College Cinema, Cinema Sala Giardino

17:00 Frank Capra: Mr. America by Matthew Wells - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Casinò

17:30 Una Sterminata Domenica (An Endless Sunday) by Alain Parroni - Orizzonti, Cinema Sala Darsena

17:30 Hollywoodgate by Ibrahim Nash'at - Out of Competition, Cinema Sala Corinto

17:30 El Conde by Pablo Larraín - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Palabiennale

[L-R] Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, "Poor Things" (Credit: Element Pictures)

18:45 Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Sala Grande

19:00 La Provinciale (The Wayward Wife) by Mario Soldati - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Volpi

19:00 Portrait of Gina by Orson Welles - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Volpi

19:30 Incontro di Notte by Liliana Cavani - Settimana internazionale della critica, Cinema Sala Corinto

19:30 God Is a Woman (Dieu Est Une Femme) by Andres Peyrot - Settimana internazionale della critica, Cinema Sala Corinto

20:00 Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Palabiennale

21:00 Felicità by Micaela Ramazzotti - Orizzonti Extra, Cinema Sala Giardino

21:45 Finalmente L'Alba by Saverio Costanzo - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Sala Grande

22:00 One from the Heart: Reprise by Francis Ford Coppola - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Volpi

22:20 Finalmente L'Alba by Saverio Costanzo - Venezia 80 Competition, Cinema Palabiennale

23:55 Ultimo Mondo Cannibale (Jungle Holocaust) by Ruggero Deodato - Venice Classics, Cinema Sala Giardino

What will be streamed today from the Venice International Film Festival?

Those of us who don’t have the luxury of attending the Venice International Film Festival this year and still want to be part of it - have no fear! Much akin to the Cannes Film Festival, Venice also has a live stream available to watch press conferences and red carpet affairs - by virtue of their website.

All times in CEST (an hour ahead of BST)

11:45 am Press Conference of the Film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Out of Competition)

12:45 pm Press Conference of the Film Bastarden (Venezia 80)

1:45 pm Press Conference of the Film Poor Things (Venezia 80)

2:30 pm Press Conference of the Film Finalmente L'Alba (Venezia 80)

3:30 pm Masterclass with Nicolas Winding Refn: Venice Classics – Tribute to Ruggero Deodato

4:30 pm (Pre-recorded) Red Carpet of the Film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Out of Competition) / Award Ceremony: Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award to Wes Anderson

5:30 pm (Pre-recorded) Red Carpet of the Film Bastarden (Venezia 80)

6:15 pm Red Carpet of the Film Poor Things (Venezia 80)

9:15 pm Red Carpet of the Film Finalmente L'Alba (Venezia 80)

How can I get tickets to screenings at the Venice International Film Festival?

Tickets to the screenings mentioned this weekend as part of the 80th Venice International Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement