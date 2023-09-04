We're in the final stretch of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, after a weekend that saw the premiere of David Fincher's new film, "The Killer," already causing polarizing reviews - but with a unanimous agreement that Michael Fassbener's role is one that has generated a lot of intrigue already; similar to the kind of intrigue found after watching "Fight Club" for the first time.

Wes Anderson also collected his Cartier Glory to Filmmaker Prize on Friday ahead of the screening of his latest Roal Dahl adaptation, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," though during the press conference used it as a platform akin to Adam Driver when he took to the "Ferrari" press conference earlier last week. The effects of the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes in Hollywood continue to be felt, even while the filmmakers and actors take to the stage with their independent film roles.

Today is the red carpet premiere of Sofia Coppola's latest film, "Priscilla," based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, giving the "Priscilla" perspective on the relationship and looks to be a solid companion piece to Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic starring Austin Butler. "Priscilla" follows the life of Presley and her relationship with musician Elvis Presley. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Priscilla and Elvis, respectively.

There is also a special screening of the late William Friedkin's hallowed horror movie "The Exorcist" this afternoon at the festival; the final film of Friedkin, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshall," has been screening at the festival, with a special big-screen showing of the classic "video nasty" a fitting tribute to one of filmmaking's maverick directors.

So without further ado, what’s on the schedule today at the Venice International Film Festival?

All information listed below pertains to ticketed events only. For more information on screenings for pass holders, please visit the official Venice International Film Festival website.

Times are listed in Central European Summer Time, with the directors in brackets and the venue at the end of each film listing.

09:00 - Ultimo Mondo Cannibale (Jungle Holocaust) (Ruggero Deodato, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Casinò

09:00 - Pet Shop Days (Olmo Schnabel, Orizzonti Extra) - Cinema Sala Giardino

10:45 - Andrej Rublev – Director’s Cut (Andrej Tarkovskij, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Corinto

11:00 - Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Casinò

11:15 - L'Avamposto (Edoardo Morabito, Giornate degli Autori) - Cinema Sala Perla

13:30 - The Featherweight (Robert Kolodny, Orizzonti) - Cinema Palabiennale

14:00 - Making Of (Cédric Kahn, Out of Competition) - Cinema Sala Grande

14:00 - Foto Di Gruppo (Tommaso Frangini, Settimana Internazionale Della Critica) - Cinema Sala Perla

14:00 - Love Is a Gun (Ai Shi Yi Ba Qiang) (Lee Hong-Chi, Settimana Internazionale Della Critica) - Cinema Sala Perla

14:15 - Tereddüt Çizgisi (Hesitation Wound) (Selman Nacar, Orizzonti) - Cinema Sala Darsena

14:30 - The Exorcist (William Friedkin, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Corinto

14:30 - Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Shinji Somai, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Casinò

15:45 - El Paraíso (Enrico Maria Artale, Orizzonti) - Cinema Palabiennale

16:45 - Oura El Jbel (Behind the Mountains) (Mohamed Ben Attia, Orizzonti) - Cinema Sala Darsena

16:45 - Wu Yue Xue (Chong Keat Aun, Giornate Degli Autori) - Cinema Sala Perla

17:00 - Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Evil Does Not Exist) (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Venezia 80 Competition) - Cinema Sala Grande

17:00 - Landrián (Ernesto Daranas Serrano, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Volpi

17:00 - Michel Gondry, Do It Yourself (François Nemeta, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Casinò

17:15 - The Penitent - A Rational Man (Luca Barbareschi, Out of Competition) - Cinema Sala Giardino

17:30 - Die Theorie Von Allem (Timm Kröger, Venezia 80 Competition) - Cinema Sala Corinto

18:00 - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (William Friedkin, Out of Competition) - Cinema Palabiennale

19:00 - Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Shinji Somai, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Volpi

19:15 - Priscilla (Sofia Coppola, Venezia 80 Competition) - Cinema Sala Grande

20:00 - The Vourdalak (Adrien Beau, Settimana Internazionale Della Critica) - Cinema Sala Corinto

20:00 - De L’Amour Perdu (Lorenzo Quagliozzi, Settimana Internazionale Della Critica) - Cinema Sala Corinto

20:15 - Priscilla (Sofia Coppola, Venezia 80 Competition) - Cinema Palabiennale

21:00 - L’Homme D’Argile (The Dreamer) (Anaïs Tellenne, Orizzonti Extra) - Cinema Sala Giardino

21:30 - Coup De Chance (Woody Allen, Out of Competition) - Cinema Sala Grande

21:30 - Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, Venice Classics) - Cinema Sala Volpi

22:05 - Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Evil Does Not Exist) (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Venezia 80 Competition) - Cinema Palabiennale

What will be streamed today from the Venice International Film Festival?

Those of us who don’t have the luxury of attending the Venice International Film Festival this year and still want to be part of it - have no fear! Much akin to the Cannes Film Festival, Venice also has a live stream available to watch press conferences and red carpet affairs - by virtue of their website.

All times in CEST (an hour ahead of BST)

12:00 noon Press conference of the film MAKING OF (Out of Competition)

12:45 pm Press conference of the film AKU WA SONZAI SHINAI (Venezia 80)

1:30 pm Press conference of the film COUP DE CHANCE (Out of Competition)

2:15 pm Press conference of the film PRISCILLA (Venezia 80)

3:00 pm Press conference of the film THE PENITENT - A RATIONAL MAN (Out of Competition)

6:45 pm Red carpet of the film PRISCILLA (Venezia 80)

9:00 pm Red carpet of the film COUP DE CHANCE (Out of Competition)

How can I get tickets to screenings at the Venice International Film Festival?

Access to the screenings mentioned this weekend as part of the 80th Venice International Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website.