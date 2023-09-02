It’s the weekend of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, after a whirlwind first few days in Venice. We’ve already spotted an appearance from George and Amal Clooney at the pre-opening night gala, and this weekend will see host to a number of premier screenings and encore performances.

PeopleWorld have already shown our interest in David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ Bradley Cooper’s latest directorial/starring effort “Maestro” and Harmony Korine’s experimental feature, ‘Aggro Dr1ft’ starring Travis Scott, but perusing the rest of the screenings this weekend, we’d be rude not to make a few suggestions to you, the faithful festival goer.

For example, the final film of the late William Friedkin (‘The Exorcist’) closes Sunday night at Sala Grande with ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,’ based on the court-martial scenes of the Herman Wouk novel The Caine Mutiny, which was adapted into a film of the same name and stars Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke.

Wes Anderson also makes his return to the festival with a screening of his film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Based on the eponymous short story contained in the 1977 collection ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’ by Roald Dahl, it is the second film adaptation of a Dahl work directed by Anderson, following 'Fantastic Mr Fox' in 2009. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character alongside Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.

Personally speaking though, I’d be a fool to miss ‘Dario Argento Panico,’ a film centred on hallowed giallo director Dario Argento, which (according to the synopsis) follows the direct as “he decides to return to a hotel to conclude his new script and to be interviewed, filmed, followed by a crew that is shooting a film about him.”

“Inside this structure, Argento does not initially feel at ease, struggling to find tranquillity both to finish the writing of his film and to confide in who is interviewing him. But the demon of cinema, who never abandoned him, followed him up there and will push him, once again, to give himself totally.”

What’s screening this weekend at the 80th Venice International Film Festival?

All information listed below pertains to ticketed events only. For more information on screenings for pass holders, please visit the official Venice International Film Festival website.

Times are listed in Central European Summer Time, with the directors in brackets and the venue at the end of each film listing.

Saturday September 2 2023

Jason Clarke in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,' William Friedkin's final film (Credit: Loveless Media)

09:00: Felicità (Micaela Ramazzotti) - Sala Giardino

09:00: L’Anno Dell’Uovo (Claudio Casale) - Sala Casinò

11:00: The Working Girls (Stephanie Rothman) - Sala Casinò

11:15: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Corinto

13:15: Hoard (Luna Carmoon) - Sala Perla

13:15: La Linea Del Terminatore (Gabriele Biasi) - Sala Perla

14:00: Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi) - Sala Darsena

14:00: Magyarázat Mindenre (Gábor Reisz) - Palabiennale

14:15: La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra (Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi) - Sala Grande

14:30: Bellissima (Luchino Visconti) - Sala Casinò

15:00: La Caza (Carlos Saura) - Sala Corinto

16:15: Adagio (Stefano Sollima) - Sala Grande

16:45: Sobre Todo De Noche (Víctor Iriarte) - Sala Perla

16:45: Yurt (Nehir Tuna) - Sala Darsena

17:00: Bastarden (Nikolaj Arcel) - Sala Corinto

17:00: Dario Argento Panico (Simone Scafidi) - Sala Casinò

17:00: Una Sterminata Domenica (Alain Parroni) - Palabiennale

17:00: Árni (Dorka Vermes) - Sala Giardino

18:30: Frank Capra: Mr America (Matthew Wells) - Sala Volpi

19:00: Maestro (Bradley Cooper) - Sala Grande

19:30: Maestro (Bradley Cooper) - Palabiennale

19:45: We Should All Be Futurists (Angela Norelli) - Sala Corinto

19:45: Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning (Julia Fuhr Mann) - Sala Corinto

20:15: Bellissima (Luchino Visconti) - Sala Volpi

21:00: El Rapto (Daniela Goggi) - Sala Giardino

21:45: The Palace (Roman Polanski) - Sala Grande

21:45: Adagio (Stefano Sollima) - Palabiennale

22:30: The Working Girls (Stephanie Rothman) - Sala Volpi

23:55: Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine) - Sala Grande

Sunday September 3 2023

(L-R) Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' (Credit: American Empirical Pictures)

09:00: El Rapto (The Rescue) (Daniela Goggi) - Sala Giardino

09:00: Árni (Dorka Vermes) - Sala Casinò

11:15: Bye Bye Tibériade (Lina Soualem) - Sala Perla

11:15: #25 Ojo Dos Veces Boca (Eye Two Times Mouth) (Lila Avilés) - Sala Perla

11:15: #26 Stane (Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović) - Sala Perla

11:15: Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine) - Sala Giardino

11:15: Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Shinji Somai) - Sala Corinto

11:30: La Caza (The Hunt) (Carlos Saura) - Sala Casinò

13:00: Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi) - Palabiennale

14:00: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Deep Crimson – Director's Cut) (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Casinò

14:00: Die Theorie Von Allem (Timm Kröger) - Sala Grande

14:15: The Featherweight (Robert Kolodny) - Sala Darsena

14:15: The Vourdalak (Adrien Beau) - Sala Perla

14:15: De L’Amour Perdu (Lorenzo Quagliozzi) - Sala Perla

15:00: Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick) - Sala Corinto

15:15: Yurt (Dormitory) (Nehir Tuna) - Palabiennale

16:00: Menus Plaisirs - Les Troisgros (Frederick Wiseman) - Sala Giardino

16:30: La Bête (The Beast) (Bertrand Bonello) - Sala Grande

16:45: Dario Argento Panico (Dario Argento Panic) (Simone Scafidi) - Sala Volpi

17:00: Vampire Humaniste Cherche Suicidaire Consentant (Ariane Louis-Seize) - Sala Perla

17:00: El Paraíso (Enrico Maria Artale) - Sala Darsena

17:15: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson) - Sala Corinto

17:15: La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra (The Lion’s Share: A History of the Mostra) (Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi) - Sala Corinto

17:30: Landrián (Ernesto Daranas Serrano) - Sala Casinò

17:45: The Palace (Roman Polanski) - Palabiennale

19:00: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Deep Crimson – Director's Cut) (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Volpi

19:30: The Killer (David Fincher) - Sala Grande

19:30: Hoard (Luna Carmoon) - Sala Corinto

19:30: La Linea Del Terminatore (Ender's Line) (Gabriele Biasi) - Sala Corinto

20:00: The Killer (David Fincher) - Palabiennale

21:00: Pet Shop Days (Olmo Schnabel) - Sala Giardino

22:00: La Bête (The Beast) (Bertrand Bonello) - Palabiennale

22:00: La Caza (The Hunt) (Carlos Saura) - Sala Volpi

22:00: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (William Friedkin) - Sala Grande

How can I get tickets to see films at the 80th Venice International Film Festival?

Tickets to the screenings mentioned this weekend as part of the 80th Venice International Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website.