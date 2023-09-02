Venice Film Festival 2023: What’s screening this weekend at the film festival?
What’s screening over the weekend as the 80th Venice International Film Festival continues?
It’s the weekend of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, after a whirlwind first few days in Venice. We’ve already spotted an appearance from George and Amal Clooney at the pre-opening night gala, and this weekend will see host to a number of premier screenings and encore performances.
PeopleWorld have already shown our interest in David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ Bradley Cooper’s latest directorial/starring effort “Maestro” and Harmony Korine’s experimental feature, ‘Aggro Dr1ft’ starring Travis Scott, but perusing the rest of the screenings this weekend, we’d be rude not to make a few suggestions to you, the faithful festival goer.
For example, the final film of the late William Friedkin (‘The Exorcist’) closes Sunday night at Sala Grande with ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,’ based on the court-martial scenes of the Herman Wouk novel The Caine Mutiny, which was adapted into a film of the same name and stars Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke.
Wes Anderson also makes his return to the festival with a screening of his film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Based on the eponymous short story contained in the 1977 collection ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’ by Roald Dahl, it is the second film adaptation of a Dahl work directed by Anderson, following 'Fantastic Mr Fox' in 2009. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character alongside Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.
Personally speaking though, I’d be a fool to miss ‘Dario Argento Panico,’ a film centred on hallowed giallo director Dario Argento, which (according to the synopsis) follows the direct as “he decides to return to a hotel to conclude his new script and to be interviewed, filmed, followed by a crew that is shooting a film about him.”
“Inside this structure, Argento does not initially feel at ease, struggling to find tranquillity both to finish the writing of his film and to confide in who is interviewing him. But the demon of cinema, who never abandoned him, followed him up there and will push him, once again, to give himself totally.”
What’s screening this weekend at the 80th Venice International Film Festival?
All information listed below pertains to ticketed events only. For more information on screenings for pass holders, please visit the official Venice International Film Festival website.
Times are listed in Central European Summer Time, with the directors in brackets and the venue at the end of each film listing.
Saturday September 2 2023
- 09:00: Felicità (Micaela Ramazzotti) - Sala Giardino
- 09:00: L’Anno Dell’Uovo (Claudio Casale) - Sala Casinò
- 11:00: The Working Girls (Stephanie Rothman) - Sala Casinò
- 11:15: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Corinto
- 13:15: Hoard (Luna Carmoon) - Sala Perla
- 13:15: La Linea Del Terminatore (Gabriele Biasi) - Sala Perla
- 14:00: Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi) - Sala Darsena
- 14:00: Magyarázat Mindenre (Gábor Reisz) - Palabiennale
- 14:15: La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra (Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi) - Sala Grande
- 14:30: Bellissima (Luchino Visconti) - Sala Casinò
- 15:00: La Caza (Carlos Saura) - Sala Corinto
- 16:15: Adagio (Stefano Sollima) - Sala Grande
- 16:45: Sobre Todo De Noche (Víctor Iriarte) - Sala Perla
- 16:45: Yurt (Nehir Tuna) - Sala Darsena
- 17:00: Bastarden (Nikolaj Arcel) - Sala Corinto
- 17:00: Dario Argento Panico (Simone Scafidi) - Sala Casinò
- 17:00: Una Sterminata Domenica (Alain Parroni) - Palabiennale
- 17:00: Árni (Dorka Vermes) - Sala Giardino
- 18:30: Frank Capra: Mr America (Matthew Wells) - Sala Volpi
- 19:00: Maestro (Bradley Cooper) - Sala Grande
- 19:30: Maestro (Bradley Cooper) - Palabiennale
- 19:45: We Should All Be Futurists (Angela Norelli) - Sala Corinto
- 19:45: Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning (Julia Fuhr Mann) - Sala Corinto
- 20:15: Bellissima (Luchino Visconti) - Sala Volpi
- 21:00: El Rapto (Daniela Goggi) - Sala Giardino
- 21:45: The Palace (Roman Polanski) - Sala Grande
- 21:45: Adagio (Stefano Sollima) - Palabiennale
- 22:30: The Working Girls (Stephanie Rothman) - Sala Volpi
- 23:55: Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine) - Sala Grande
Sunday September 3 2023
- 09:00: El Rapto (The Rescue) (Daniela Goggi) - Sala Giardino
- 09:00: Árni (Dorka Vermes) - Sala Casinò
- 11:15: Bye Bye Tibériade (Lina Soualem) - Sala Perla
- 11:15: #25 Ojo Dos Veces Boca (Eye Two Times Mouth) (Lila Avilés) - Sala Perla
- 11:15: #26 Stane (Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović) - Sala Perla
- 11:15: Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine) - Sala Giardino
- 11:15: Ohikkoshi (Moving) (Shinji Somai) - Sala Corinto
- 11:30: La Caza (The Hunt) (Carlos Saura) - Sala Casinò
- 13:00: Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi) - Palabiennale
- 14:00: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Deep Crimson – Director's Cut) (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Casinò
- 14:00: Die Theorie Von Allem (Timm Kröger) - Sala Grande
- 14:15: The Featherweight (Robert Kolodny) - Sala Darsena
- 14:15: The Vourdalak (Adrien Beau) - Sala Perla
- 14:15: De L’Amour Perdu (Lorenzo Quagliozzi) - Sala Perla
- 15:00: Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick) - Sala Corinto
- 15:15: Yurt (Dormitory) (Nehir Tuna) - Palabiennale
- 16:00: Menus Plaisirs - Les Troisgros (Frederick Wiseman) - Sala Giardino
- 16:30: La Bête (The Beast) (Bertrand Bonello) - Sala Grande
- 16:45: Dario Argento Panico (Dario Argento Panic) (Simone Scafidi) - Sala Volpi
- 17:00: Vampire Humaniste Cherche Suicidaire Consentant (Ariane Louis-Seize) - Sala Perla
- 17:00: El Paraíso (Enrico Maria Artale) - Sala Darsena
- 17:15: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson) - Sala Corinto
- 17:15: La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra (The Lion’s Share: A History of the Mostra) (Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi) - Sala Corinto
- 17:30: Landrián (Ernesto Daranas Serrano) - Sala Casinò
- 17:45: The Palace (Roman Polanski) - Palabiennale
- 19:00: Profundo Carmesí – Director's Cut (Deep Crimson – Director's Cut) (Arturo Ripstein) - Sala Volpi
- 19:30: The Killer (David Fincher) - Sala Grande
- 19:30: Hoard (Luna Carmoon) - Sala Corinto
- 19:30: La Linea Del Terminatore (Ender's Line) (Gabriele Biasi) - Sala Corinto
- 20:00: The Killer (David Fincher) - Palabiennale
- 21:00: Pet Shop Days (Olmo Schnabel) - Sala Giardino
- 22:00: La Bête (The Beast) (Bertrand Bonello) - Palabiennale
- 22:00: La Caza (The Hunt) (Carlos Saura) - Sala Volpi
- 22:00: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (William Friedkin) - Sala Grande
How can I get tickets to see films at the 80th Venice International Film Festival?
Tickets to the screenings mentioned this weekend as part of the 80th Venice International Film Festival are available through the festival’s official website.
That information also includes how much tickets and subscriptions to this year’s event will cost based on screening times and locations; 5pm and 10pm screenings look to be your cheaper option if you were to see a film at the Sala Grande, and then balloon for prime-time, early evening screenings.