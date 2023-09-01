The Social Network and Fight Club director makes his return to Venice with his new feature, “The Killer,” at the 80th year of the festival.

David Fincher is one of the bigger household names that is set to premiere his latest work at this year’s 80th Venice International Film Festival, which begins August 30th and runs until September 9th 2023, and one of those names that are up for the festival's coveted Gold Lion in the process.

Though no stranger to the festival, having premiered his Netflix series “Mindhunter” at the art-house event previously, by PeopleWorld’s count this would mark his first feature film premiering at the event. But there is already a lot of hype behind Fincher’s new movie, with Venice Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera going as far as to call the film “breathtaking from beginning to the end. Michael Fassbender is fantastic” and should be a contender for next year’s Oscar race.

But the question is, has the mind that brought to life the work of Chuck Palahniuk and Gillian Flynn beforehand gone back to the library for his latest work - his first since “Mank” in 2020 - with regards to the Michael Fassbender-led “The Killer”? Why yes indeed - but you wouldn’t find him in the fiction section at your nearest Waterstones.

Instead, you’ll find him in the comics and graphic novels section, as “The Killer” is set to be an adaptation of a comic book series by French comic writer Matz (aka Alexis Nolent), which was first published under the title “Le Teur” in October 1998 and went on to run for 12 albums.

The series has since been collected into four trade paperback volumes, one of which won the award for won "Best Indy Book" in IGN's Best of 2007 and also won "Best Comic You Didn’t Read This Year" from Newsarama. “The Killer” was also nominated for "Best U.S. Edition of International Material" in the 2008 Eisner Awards.

What is the plot of the comic series “The Killer”?

The Killer - the protagonist of the french comic book series of the same name, created by celebrated French comic book writer, Mats (Credit: Archaia)

The story follows an enigmatic and professional hitman, known only as "The Killer," who carries out his deadly assignments with precision and detachment. Set in a gritty and noirish world, the series delves into the psychological complexities of the protagonist as he navigates the dangerous underworld of contract killing.

In the first volume, we are introduced to the skilled assassin as he receives a new assignment that leads him into a web of intrigue and danger. As he meticulously plans and executes each hit, he also begins to question his own existence and the morality of his actions. Struggling with his conscience and haunted by the ghosts of his past, The Killer becomes a complex character torn between his deadly profession and his own humanity.

Who is starring in “The Killer?”

Michael Fassbender leads the cast as the film’s eponymous anti-hero, while Tilda Swinton is also featured in the cast list according to IMDB.

Michael Fassbender as The Killer

Charles Parnell

Arliss Howard

Sophie Charlotte

Tilda Swinton

Sala Baker

Kerry O'Malley

Emiliano Pernía

Gabriel Polanco

When will “The Killer” arrive on Netflix?