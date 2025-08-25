One of Spain’s foremost actors has died aged 42.

Verónica Echegui, died on Sunday from cancer, it has been reported in her home country.

During her career the Madrid-born actor had both critical and public acclaim for her versatility and ability to bring characters to life.

She first came to prominence with a leading role in the comedy Yo soy la Juani (My Name is Juani,2006), and also appeared in El patio de mi cárcel (My Prison Yard, 2008), Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo (Katmandu Lullaby, 2011), and Justicia Artificial (Artificial Justice, 2024), a political thriller in which she played a judge who uncovers an AI conspiracy in the judicial system.

In 2009, she appeared in a film that was a spin-off of The Mighty Boosh TV series. The surreal comedy share spawned the movie Bunny and the Bull, and alongside regular stars Noel Fielding and Julian Barrett. Echegui played a foul-mouthed waitress involved in a hallucinogenic road trip involving a kidnapped stuffed bear, tramps and dogs.

Other notable films in her filmography include La gran familia española (Family United, 2013), Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom, 2020), and Objetos (Lost and Found, 2022). She has also appeared in series such as Intimidad (Intimacy, 2022) and Los pacientes del doctor García (The Patients of Dr Garcia, 2023).

Spanish newspaper El Pais described her as “an essential talent in Spanish cinema of the last two decades”