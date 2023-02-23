The romantic comedy was written and co-produced by Jemima Khan

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural romantic comedy that follows documentary maker Zoe (Lily James) as she follows her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) as he embarks on an arranged or “assisted” marriage in Pakistan.

Written and co-produced by Jemima Khan and directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, it features a star-studded cast including Lily James (Pam & Tommy, Mamma Mia!), Emma Thompson (Cruella, Sense and Sensibility), Shazad Latif (Toast of London), acclaimed Indian actress Shabana Azmi (Halo, Neerja, Makdee, Arth) and comedian Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, opened the Red Sea Film Festival and has already attracted a score of 6.6 out of of ten on IMDb. So, when can you watch What’s Love Got To Do With It? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is What’s Love Got To Do With It? release date?

What’s Love Got To Do With It? will release in UK cineams on Friday 24 February 2023.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? cast and guests at Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

What is What’s Love Got To Do With It? about?

Written and co-produced by Jemima Khan, What’s Love Got To Do With It? follows the story of documentary-maker Zoe (Lily James), who is struggling to find Mr Right and decides to document the journey of her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif) as he embarks on an arranged or “assisted” marriage chosen by his parents.

The full synopsis written by Studio Canal reads: “How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.”

Is there a trailer?

The trailer was released by Studio Canal, you can watch it below.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? cast

The romantic comedy features a star-studded cast including Lily James as Zoe, Emma Thompson as Zoe’s eccentric mother Cath, acclaimed Indian actress Shabana Azmi as Aisha Khan and comedian Asim Chaudhry as matchmaker Mo.

(L-R) Lily James, Shabana Azmi and Sajal Aly attend the What’s Love Got To Do With It? Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is the cast lineup for What’s Love Got To Do With It?:

Lily James as Zoe

Shazad Latif as Kaz

Emma Thompson as Cath

Sajal Aly as Maymouna

Shabana Azmi as Aisha Khan

Asim Chaudhry as Mo

Mim Shaikh as Farooq

Jeff Mirza as Zahid Khan

Iman Boujelouah as Yasmin Khan

Where can I watch What’s Love Got To Do With It?