A brand new Bridget Jones’s Diary movie has been confirmed and filming will start this Spring. It was the cult rom-com of the noughties starring Reneé Zellweger as the loveable, singleton looking for love in London. Bridget Jones was constantly watching her weight, alcohol and cigarette intake whilst keeping it all logged and written down in her diary.

As well as all the drama with love interests Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy. We are obviously huge fans of the 2001 movie and so excited to hear that movie number four is officially happening. Here is everything we know so far.

What is the new Bridget Jones’s Diary movie about?

The fourth instalment of Bridget Jones’s Diary will be based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. The story follows Bridget as a 51-year-old single mother to two children, navigating social media and dating apps. It has been reported that the film will stay true to the novel which means [*spoiler alert] Bridget is now a widow after Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is tragically killed in a landmine in Sudan.

Who will star in Bridget Jones’s Diary 4?

Reneé Zellweger will reprise her role as the iconic Bridget Jones. Mr Darcy played by Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver are believed to be making a comeback - Yay. Hugh Grant didn’t appear in the third movie Bridget Jones’s Baby as he was apparently killed in a plane crash however in the last few moments of the third movie, it was revealed that he had in fact survived.

When will Bridget Jones’s Diary movie be released?

Filming for Bridget Jones’s Diary movie is set to begin in May 2024 in London. The actress is reportedly looking for an apartment in the city with boyfriend Ant Anstead whilst she is filming. We should expect the movie to be released in cinemas sometime in 2025.

Where can you watch all the Bridget Jones’s Diary movies now?

All three movies Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby are available to watch on Prime Video.