Where and how to watch all films in Planet of the Apes franchise

The latest film in the legendary Planet of the Apes franchise has finally arrived in cinemas. Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the 10th film released since Charlton Heston’s original more than 65 years ago.

A standalone sequel to the 2010’s reboot trilogy - which included Rise, Dawn and War - it stars The Witcher’s Freya Allen alongside Owen Teague, Peter Macon, William H. Macy and Kevin Durrand as the villainous Proximus Caesar.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has proved to be yet another hit with critics. It currently has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you are planning to see the newest film and want to rewatch the prior movies, or have already seen Kingdom and want to take a trip down memory land. Here’s our guide for watching all of the Planet of the Apes films at home:

1 . Planet of the Apes (1968) The film that started it all! 1968's Planet of the Apes is available to watch on Disney + in the UK. Starring Charlton Heston it has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Photo: Disney Plus

2 . Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) Following the success of the original Planet of the Apes, a sequel was quickly put into production and released in 1970. It is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK but it is not as acclaimed and has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Photo: Disney +

3 . Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) Just a year after the first sequel, the third film in the franchise was released. Escape from the Planet of the Apes is available to watch on Disney Plus and features a unique time travel based plot. It has a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Photo: Disney +