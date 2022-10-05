Did you know that the first James Bond actor was not Sir Sean Connery?

Today is Global James Bond Day 2022, which means speculation on who will follow Daniel Craig as 007 is rife - but here we look back on Bond history.

The iconic role has been portrayed by six actors in the Eon-produced franchise, with each bringing their own unique spin on the character.

From Barry Nelson and Sean Connery through to Daniel Craig, here is a full rundown of who has played James Bond in the movies and on TV.

All of the James Bond actors - from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig (Image: Kim Mogg)

Barry Nelson

Although the late Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery is remembered as cinema’s first official James Bond, Barry Nelson played the role of 007 in a 1954 TV Movie version of Casino Royale. The movie was produced for American TV, and starred Peter Lorre and Linda Christian.

Sean Connery

Scottish actor Sean Connery (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Starring in a grand total of seven films, Sir Sean is considered one of the greatest James Bonds. Connery first took the role in 1962 when he appeared in Dr No. He went on to play the British spy in From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

George Lazenby

Australian actor George Lazenby playing ‘James Bond’ during a scene from ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, (Photo by Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Starring in only one Bond movie, actor George Lazenby played 007 in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. He was the second actor to play the character in the Eon Productions era, and also has the shortest tenure among the other actors on the list.

Roger Moore

Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actor Roger Moore is considered the longest-serving James Bond, appearing in seven films from 1973 to 1985: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985). He’s also considered the suavest Bond, although certainly not the grittiest.

Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton as James Bond (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

After making a name for himself in a number of period dramas in the 1980s, Timothy Dalton became the fourth actor to play Bond in the Eon productions era. He appeared as the spy in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Dalton might be recognisable to younger audiences thanks to his role as Mr Skinner in Hot Fuzz.

Pierce Brosnan

Actor Pierce Brosnan poses for photographers January 11, 2002 during the press launch of the new James Bond movie (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Bringing back the franchise after a six year hiatus, Pierce Brosnan brought a modern and more family friendly twist to James Bond. The Mamma Mia star appeared in a total of four Bond films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

Daniel Craig

Daneil Craig in Casino Royale (Photo by Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images)