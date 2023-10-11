High School Musical has been trending on social media recently thanks to a new internet fascination - so we tracked the success and failures of the cast's careers and where they are now

Actors Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Zac Efron and Monique Coleman of "High School Musical", l-r. Where have their careers taken them now? (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

If you're in your 20s or younger, High School Musical probably played a massive role in your childhood. Whether it fueled your passion for singing, sport, helped you profess your love to your school crush, or just made you wish you attended a school where it was all going on, there was something for everyone in the film series. The first film landed all the way back in 2006 - yes, really - and was quickly followed by another two - with the third and final film being released in cinemas. The first two were shown on the Disney Channel.

The series has recently been trending online thanks to a TikTok trend where fans are recreating the iconic scene of Troy Bolton singing 'Scream'. Zac Efron and co formed the basis of 'cool' for many teens and pre-teens at the time, but what have they been up to since? NationalWorld takes a closer look.

Zac Efron (Troy Bolton)

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zac Efron - who shot to fame thanks to the success of High School Musical - attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Justin Bieber rocked that (awful) mop-headed haircut, there was Troy Bolton. The Disney Channel movie was undoubtedly his breakout role and landed him on the scene as a heartthrob. His career since hasn't fizzled either. His roles since have included the movie adaptation of Hairspray (2007), The Greatest Showman (2017), Baywatch (2017) and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019), where he played Ted Bundy.

In 2020, it was announced that Efron was set to return to Disney with a reboot of Three Men and a Baby, slated to debut on Disney+. He received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for outstanding daytime program host for the Netflix travel docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron where he looks at environmental issues close to his heart. His latest role will see him portray former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming drama The Iron Claw.

Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez)

High School Musical stars (L-R) Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "tick, tick BOOM" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hudgens has kept busy since her High School Musical days. She has released two albums — 'V' (2006) and 'Identified' (2008) — and has acted on both TV and in movies. She has also become the star of Netflix holiday films such as The Princess Switch franchise (2018–2021), The Knight Before Christmas (2019), and 2021's Tick, Tick... Boom alongside Andrew Garfield.

Hudgens dated her High School Musical co-star Efron from 2006 to 2010. After their split, she dated Elvis star Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020. She is currently engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker.

Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth)

Corbin Bleu in 2022 (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since High School Musical, Bleu has gone on to star in a number of Broadway productions such as In the Heights (2010), Godspell (2012) and Holiday Inn (2016). Bleu also showed off his dance moves on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, where he made it to the finale and finished second.

In 2022, Bleu made an emotional return and special appearance in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The actor has been married to actress Sasha Clements since 2016.

Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans)

Before High School Musical, Tisdale had already been acting on Disney Channel in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Ashley Tisdale attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Following the movie's release, Tisdale continued to act on Suite Life until 2008 and lent her voice to Phineas and Ferb from 2007 to 2015. She has voiced many characters on animated shows like Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, American Dad, Ginger Snaps and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her role as Sharpay earned her a spin-off movie, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011). Tisdale has also released three albums and launched her own beauty brand, Illuminate Cosmetics. In 2014, she married musician Christopher French. They had their first child, Jupiter Iris, in 2021.

Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans)

Grabeel's role as Sharpay's brother may have been an annoying character, but it didn't slow down his career.

Hugh School Musical's Lucas Grabeel arrives at the Fall Premiere Of ABC's "Switched At Birth" And Book Launch Party at The Redbury Hotel on September 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Since the final HSM film's release, Grabeel has continued to act and starred in Freeform's Switched at Birth. He also voices animated characters on shows like Family Guy, Pinky Malinky and Elena of Avalor.

He's one of the few original cast members who made an appearance on the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In a clip from the first episode of the fourth and final season of the show, Ryan's sexuality was finally confirmed as the character was seen kissing another man.

Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleman's impact after High School Musical is one that extends beyond showbiz. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, and finished fourth. Coleman continues to act, though her most important role is one of advocacy. In her Instagram bio, she calls herself a "Champion for Youth." In 2010, she was named the UN's first-ever Youth Champion.