Fontaines D.C Finsbury Park review: ‘A perfect victory lap’

Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten performing in front of a Palestinian flag during the Irish five-piece's thrilling performance at Finsbury Park on July 5th. | Photo credit: Georgina Hurdsfield.

Over the past few years, headlining Finsbury Park has felt like a rite of passage for artists in a way. Sam Fender hosted his biggest headlining show there in 2022; The 1975’s moment came the following year, and Hozier did the same in 2024. Since then, Fender has gone on to headline stadiums, and both Hozier and The 1975 have gone on to headline major festivals. Based on their performance at Finsbury Park yesterday evening, Fontaines D.C. could be the next to take that leap.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only eight years ago that the five-piece performed in front of an audience of approximately 30 people at the Finsbury Pub nearby, and their rise has been a delight to watch. In many ways, Fontaines D.C. are a rare breed in music. The members came together after bonding over their shared love of poetry, and their lyrical content reflects that. It is smart, unique and literary, but it’s also guitar-driven thanks to the flair and distinctive distortion from Carlos O’Connell and Conor Curley, who, donning sunglasses in a darkened Finsbury Park, gave off such an aura. Their sound appeals to a wider audience in an era where guitar-driven music isn’t at the forefront of the music, and that helps the five-piece serve as a rare act that unites people of all ages.

Donning a kilt and a Sinéad O’Connor t-shirt, Grian Chatten and co. launched into an energetic ‘Here’s The Thing’, delivering the track with urgency to kick things off. The catchy, post-punk hit ‘Jackie Down The Line’ and the punky ‘Boys In The Better Land’ quickly followed, and by the final notes of the latter, it was evident that the Dublin five-piece were operating on another level, particularly Chatten, who has evolved into a perfect frontman, complete with swagger, passion and intensity to add to his literary and lyrical brilliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hits came thick and fast throughout the evening, with Chatten keeping the patter to a minimum other than a quick “Free Palestine” early in the set. An impressive drum part from Tom Coll, who provided the heartbeat of the band’s sound throughout the evening, launched ‘Roman Holiday’; the energetic, driving rhythms of ‘It’s Amazing To Be Young’ felt like a shot of adrenaline to the bloodstream; ‘Big Shot’ is delivered with big, dirty, distorted guitars from O’Connell and Curley and some very punchy drumming from Coll; the black and white visuals of ‘A Hero’s Death’ with fast-paced panning gave a gritty feel to the performance.

As the first part of the set came to a close, the crashing drums and dissonant synths of ‘Desire’ felt atmospheric as they reverberated around the greenspace, while the jangly guitars of ‘Favourite’ sounded utterly sublime in a live setting and sparked the biggest singalong of the evening at that point. However, it was a stomping rendition of ‘Liberty Belle’ – a surprise inclusion on the setlist that paved the way for a riveting finale, which was sparked by some curious visuals.

Visuals of a two-headed pig standing on a bridge and creepy imagery inside a snowglobe appear on the big screens before the brooding opening notes of ‘Romance’, and if, as Chatten suggests, ‘Romance is a place’, it was in North London on Saturday evening. Conor Deegan’s prominent bassline in ‘I Love You’ was a particular highlight, and the band expressed their support with “Free Palestine” messages projected on the big screens before a euphoric ‘Starburster’ ended the night, a perfect victory lap on the band’s biggest headlining show to date.