One of the most highly anticipated events in the Fortnite calendar is here - Fortnitemares. Here’s what you can expect

One of the best Fortnite events, Fortnitemares has been confirmed to be returning in 2023. Hinted at in the name, the seasonal event comes around Halloween. There are a set of challenges to unlock cosmetics and Season XP.

The annual event from Fortnite, brings with it Halloween-themed maps, games and experiences. The Fornite servers were down today (Tuesday, October 10), for the v26.30 update - which is Fortnitemares.

The update file (if you haven’t yet downloaded it) is 9.70 GB and will vary on download times depending on your internet strength. A file that big is sure to contain so major changes, and this one did just that.

When does Fortnitemares start?

The popular Halloween-themed event starts on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, alongside Fortnite’s patch 26.30. The exact start time is not confirmed but people in the UK will have to wait as the Fortnite servers are currently down. It will end on November 3.

Fortnitemares 2023 skins

One of the best features of Fortnite since the game burst onto the scene is skins. People have been able to dress up as John Wick, Marvel characters, movies stars and much more over the years.

As per the Fortnite website, the new Outfits include wrapped rapscallion Seth, muckfish Bogstick, meownstrosity Phantom Meowscles, and nautilus Festival Phaedra. Other skins include: Jack Skeleton, Michale Myers, Alan Wake, and more.

Fortnite is getting into the Halloween spirit with its annual Fortnitemares event (Photo: Epic Games)