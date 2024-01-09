Frank Skinner is bringing his '30 Years of Dirt' tour to venues across the UK including London,

Frank Skinner tour 2023: Door times, venue dates, & are there still tickets? - everything you need to know

Frank Skinner is kicking off 2024 with 14 shows in London's West End before embarking on a huge UK tour in March. '30 Years of Dirt' has already seen a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and an extended slot at London’s West End’s Lyric Theatre.

Continuing his highly-anticipated return to stage for the first time since 2019, the comedian will take up a two-week West End residency in London’s Gielgud Theatre, before bringing his critically acclaimed show to venues across the UK in Spring.

In his 36-year career, Skinner has toured several sold-out stand-up shows and seen huge success in both radio and TV. In 2023, Skinner was awarded an MBE by the Princess Royal, Anne, for his services to entertainment.

From door times and venue dates to ticket availability, here's everything fans heading to see the comic in action need to know.

Frank Skinner tour performance times 2024

Performance times for Frank Skinner's upcoming UK tour will differ depending on the venue. Here's the full list of performance times for Frank Skinner's 2024 UK tour:

February 5: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 6: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 7: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 8: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 9: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 10: London, Gielgud Theatre - 4pm

February 12: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 13: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 14: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 15: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 16: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

February 17: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm

March 12: Belfast, Ulster Hall - 7:30pm

March 15: Basingstoke, Anvil - 7:30pm

March 16: Cardiff, New Theatre - 7:30pm

March 17: Swansea, Grand Theatre - 7:30pm

March 20: Liverpool, Philharmonic - 8pm

March 21: York, Grand Opera House - 7:30pm

March 22: Stockton, Globe - TBC

March 23: Glasgow, Kings Theatre - 7:30pm

March 24: Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre - 7:30pm

April 11: Milton, Keynes, Theatre - 7:30pm

April 12: Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre - 7:30pm

April 19: Brighton, Theatre Royal - 7:30pm

April 20: Stoke, Victoria Hall - 7:30pm

April 21: Sheffield, City Hall - 6:30pm

April 25: Cheltenham, Town Hall - 7:30pm

April 26: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion - 7:30pm

April 27: Leeds, Playhouse - 7:30pm

April 28: Nottingham, Theatre Royal - 7:30pm

May 1: Hastings, White Rock Theatre - 7:30pm

May 2: Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall - 7:30pm

May 3: Colchester, Charter Hall - 7:30pm

May 4: Dartford, Orchard West - 7:30pm

May 5: Bath, Theatre Royal - 3pm (Matinee) & 7:30pm

May 7: Kings, Lynn, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm

May 8: Lowestoft, Marina Theatre - 7:30pm

May 9: Cambridge, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm

May 11: Peterborough, New Theatre - 7:30pm

May 12: Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre - 8pm

May 14: Buxton, Opera House - 7:30pm

May 15: Blackburn, King George's Hall - 7:30pm

May 16: Salford, Lowry - The Lyric - 7:30pm

May 18: Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre - 7:30pm

May 19: Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre - 7:30pm

June 5: Guilford, G Live - 7:30pm

June 6: Aylesbury, The Waterside - 7:30pm

June 7: Ipswich, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm

June 8: Oxford, New Theatre - 7:30pm

June 9: Canterbury, Marlowe - 7:30pm

Who is support act for Frank Skinner?

Frank Skinner confirmed in an interview with Virgin Radio that up-and-coming comic Chloe Petts will open for him.

Are there still tickets for Frank Skinner's UK tour?

