Frank Skinner '30 Years of Dirt' 2024: Tour dates, performance times & are there still tickets?
Frank Skinner is bringing his '30 Years of Dirt' tour to venues across the UK including London,
Frank Skinner is kicking off 2024 with 14 shows in London's West End before embarking on a huge UK tour in March. '30 Years of Dirt' has already seen a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and an extended slot at London’s West End’s Lyric Theatre.
Continuing his highly-anticipated return to stage for the first time since 2019, the comedian will take up a two-week West End residency in London’s Gielgud Theatre, before bringing his critically acclaimed show to venues across the UK in Spring.
In his 36-year career, Skinner has toured several sold-out stand-up shows and seen huge success in both radio and TV. In 2023, Skinner was awarded an MBE by the Princess Royal, Anne, for his services to entertainment.
From door times and venue dates to ticket availability, here's everything fans heading to see the comic in action need to know.
Frank Skinner tour performance times 2024
Performance times for Frank Skinner's upcoming UK tour will differ depending on the venue. Here's the full list of performance times for Frank Skinner's 2024 UK tour:
- February 5: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 6: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 7: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 8: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 9: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 10: London, Gielgud Theatre - 4pm
- February 12: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 13: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 14: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 15: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 16: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- February 17: London, Gielgud Theatre - 7:30pm
- March 12: Belfast, Ulster Hall - 7:30pm
- March 15: Basingstoke, Anvil - 7:30pm
- March 16: Cardiff, New Theatre - 7:30pm
- March 17: Swansea, Grand Theatre - 7:30pm
- March 20: Liverpool, Philharmonic - 8pm
- March 21: York, Grand Opera House - 7:30pm
- March 22: Stockton, Globe - TBC
- March 23: Glasgow, Kings Theatre - 7:30pm
- March 24: Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre - 7:30pm
- April 11: Milton, Keynes, Theatre - 7:30pm
- April 12: Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre - 7:30pm
- April 19: Brighton, Theatre Royal - 7:30pm
- April 20: Stoke, Victoria Hall - 7:30pm
- April 21: Sheffield, City Hall - 6:30pm
- April 25: Cheltenham, Town Hall - 7:30pm
- April 26: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion - 7:30pm
- April 27: Leeds, Playhouse - 7:30pm
- April 28: Nottingham, Theatre Royal - 7:30pm
- May 1: Hastings, White Rock Theatre - 7:30pm
- May 2: Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall - 7:30pm
- May 3: Colchester, Charter Hall - 7:30pm
- May 4: Dartford, Orchard West - 7:30pm
- May 5: Bath, Theatre Royal - 3pm (Matinee) & 7:30pm
- May 7: Kings, Lynn, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm
- May 8: Lowestoft, Marina Theatre - 7:30pm
- May 9: Cambridge, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm
- May 11: Peterborough, New Theatre - 7:30pm
- May 12: Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre - 8pm
- May 14: Buxton, Opera House - 7:30pm
- May 15: Blackburn, King George's Hall - 7:30pm
- May 16: Salford, Lowry - The Lyric - 7:30pm
- May 18: Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre - 7:30pm
- May 19: Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre - 7:30pm
- June 5: Guilford, G Live - 7:30pm
- June 6: Aylesbury, The Waterside - 7:30pm
- June 7: Ipswich, Corn Exchange - 7:30pm
- June 8: Oxford, New Theatre - 7:30pm
- June 9: Canterbury, Marlowe - 7:30pm
Who is support act for Frank Skinner?
Frank Skinner confirmed in an interview with Virgin Radio that up-and-coming comic Chloe Petts will open for him.
Are there still tickets for Frank Skinner's UK tour?
Yes, there are still tickets available. However, Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates. You can purchase tickets for Frank Skinner's UK tour via Ticketmaster.
