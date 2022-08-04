We all get bored from time to time, but fear not, there are plenty of things we can do to keep ourselves entertained.
From websites to cure boredom, things you can draw, the best board games and ideas to help you relax and unwind, we have you covered.
Here are 50 things you can do to relieve boredom.
Websites to cure boredom:
The popular New York Times word guessing game gives you six chances to guess their five letter word of the day.
Heardle is a musical version of Wordle. It plays a short clip of a song and asks users to guess what it was.
This fun website puts your geography skills to the test, taking you to regions around the world, with you having to guess where you are.
A fan of memes? This website will put your skills to the test as it asks you if you know what the famous image is.
Do you love home decor? This website features lots of content on DIY including a before and after section, a home tour section and a small space series.
Things you can draw when bored:
Flowers
Not only are they a great subject to draw, they are also incredibly versatile and easy for beginners.
Roses make the ideal starting point, to draw one in bloom simply begin with the centre as a small circle and then add the petals slowly around it.
Landscape
If you want something that will keep you occupied, why not draw a landscape, it could be one of your favourite scenes or maybe just of the view outside your window.
To make things easier you could use a grid to help give you reference whilst you sketch.
Begin your landscape by drawing the biggest features in first, such as a house, car or tree.
Once these sections have been created, you can add in smaller details and shapes, like the front lawn, flowers and texture.
Portraits
Drawing portraits can take some practice, so why not do it when you’re bored?
Choose a picture of your subject where their face is level, this will prevent you having to draw a picture at an angle.
You can decide what style to go with, from realism to abstract.
Adding lines is helpful for placement of the facial features, once everything is mapped out you can start drawing in the eyes, nose and mouth.
If you decide you don’t want to draw, another great alternative is a colouring book, there are plenty to choose from, with colouring for adults said to be a great way to help ease stress and anxiety.
Games you can play when bored:
Paper games
Games such as hangman, crossword puzzles, word searches and sudoku are all great fun to play at home when you are bored.
Children’s games
If you are bored at home with the kids there are plenty of games to play from hide, simon says to i-spy.
Board games
A popular way to keep yourself entertained when bored is to play a board game.
With so many to choose from popular games include: Monopoly, Guess Who, Battleship, Cluedo and Chess.
Card Games
Another great way to pass the time is to play a card game.
Games for children would include snap or Uno, whilst adults can play poker or black jack.
Risque adult card games include Killing Kittens and Cards Against Humanity.
Productive things you can do when bored:
- Meal prep for the week ahead
- Deep clean your cooker
- Organise your wardrobe
- Change your bed sheets
- Wash your makeup brushes
- Download a language learning app and start practising
- Do an online workout
- Sort out your email inbox
- Water your plants
- Do some weeding in the garden
- Hoover your hallway
- Deep clean your toilet
- Wash your pet
- Phone a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while
- Write your to-do list
Relaxing things you can do when bored:
- Give yourself a manicure and pedicure
- Lie down and listen to your favourite podcast
- Take a bath or a long hot shower
- Listen to a guided meditation
- Light your favourite candles
- Give yourself a facial
- Skip cooking over a hot stove and order yourself dinner from your favourite restaurant
- Take up knitting or crocheting
- Stick on your favourite music and have a dance
- Invest in a hot tub or paddling pool
- Give yourself a massage
- Read a book or even better listen to an audio one
- Take ten minutes just to yourself
- Cuddle with your pet
- Make yourself a hot chocolate
Creative things you can do when bored:
- Write a poem
- Learn an instrument
- Start a journal
- Learn how to do a new makeup style
- Try a new recipe in the kitchen
- Make some content for Instagram or Tik Tok
- Sing along to some of your favourite songs
- Get crafty and alter some clothes you no longer wear