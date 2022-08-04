We’ve put together a list of ways to help cure your boredom this summer

We all get bored from time to time, but fear not, there are plenty of things we can do to keep ourselves entertained.

From websites to cure boredom, things you can draw, the best board games and ideas to help you relax and unwind, we have you covered.

Here are 50 things you can do to relieve boredom.

Websites to cure boredom:

The popular New York Times word guessing game gives you six chances to guess their five letter word of the day.

Heardle is a musical version of Wordle. It plays a short clip of a song and asks users to guess what it was.

This fun website puts your geography skills to the test, taking you to regions around the world, with you having to guess where you are.

A fan of memes? This website will put your skills to the test as it asks you if you know what the famous image is.

Do you love home decor? This website features lots of content on DIY including a before and after section, a home tour section and a small space series.

People paint their shoes in Washington DC (Pic: Getty Images)

Things you can draw when bored:

Flowers

Not only are they a great subject to draw, they are also incredibly versatile and easy for beginners.

Roses make the ideal starting point, to draw one in bloom simply begin with the centre as a small circle and then add the petals slowly around it.

Landscape

If you want something that will keep you occupied, why not draw a landscape, it could be one of your favourite scenes or maybe just of the view outside your window.

To make things easier you could use a grid to help give you reference whilst you sketch.

Begin your landscape by drawing the biggest features in first, such as a house, car or tree.

Once these sections have been created, you can add in smaller details and shapes, like the front lawn, flowers and texture.

Portraits

Drawing portraits can take some practice, so why not do it when you’re bored?

Choose a picture of your subject where their face is level, this will prevent you having to draw a picture at an angle.

You can decide what style to go with, from realism to abstract.

Adding lines is helpful for placement of the facial features, once everything is mapped out you can start drawing in the eyes, nose and mouth.

An person in London reads a copy of “The Corbyn Colouring Book” (Pic: Getty Images)

If you decide you don’t want to draw, another great alternative is a colouring book, there are plenty to choose from, with colouring for adults said to be a great way to help ease stress and anxiety.

Games you can play when bored:

Paper games

Games such as hangman, crossword puzzles, word searches and sudoku are all great fun to play at home when you are bored.

Children’s games

If you are bored at home with the kids there are plenty of games to play from hide, simon says to i-spy.

Board games are a popular way to pass the time when bored (Pic: Getty Images)

Board games

A popular way to keep yourself entertained when bored is to play a board game.

With so many to choose from popular games include: Monopoly, Guess Who, Battleship, Cluedo and Chess.

Card Games

Another great way to pass the time is to play a card game.

Games for children would include snap or Uno, whilst adults can play poker or black jack.

Risque adult card games include Killing Kittens and Cards Against Humanity.

Productive things you can do when bored:

Meal prep for the week ahead

Deep clean your cooker

Organise your wardrobe

Change your bed sheets

Wash your makeup brushes

Download a language learning app and start practising

Do an online workout

Sort out your email inbox

Water your plants

Do some weeding in the garden

Hoover your hallway

Deep clean your toilet

Wash your pet

Phone a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while

Write your to-do list

Giving yourself a manicure and pedicure is a great way to kill time when you’re bored (Pic: Getty Images)

Relaxing things you can do when bored:

Give yourself a manicure and pedicure

Lie down and listen to your favourite podcast

Take a bath or a long hot shower

Listen to a guided meditation

Light your favourite candles

Give yourself a facial

Skip cooking over a hot stove and order yourself dinner from your favourite restaurant

Take up knitting or crocheting

Stick on your favourite music and have a dance

Invest in a hot tub or paddling pool

Give yourself a massage

Read a book or even better listen to an audio one

Take ten minutes just to yourself

Cuddle with your pet

Make yourself a hot chocolate

Creative things you can do when bored: