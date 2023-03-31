But lesser-known indie title Vampire Survivors took home the coveted Best Game award

With a total of six awards, the PlayStation action epic God of War Ragnarök was the big winner at the Bafta Games Awards.

The film's stars Christopher Judge and Laya DeLeon Hayes won for best leading actor and best supporting actor respectively for their voice and motion-captured performances in the game, which is loosely based on Norse mythology.

In addition, it won the Game of the Year award, the only award decided by the general public, at the ceremony on Thursday night (30 March) in Queen Elizabeth Hall of the Southbank Centre.

To round off its collection, the adventure game also won in the animation, audio achievement and music categories. However, time survival game Vampire Survivors took home the coveted best game award as well as best design.

Which other games won awards?

(Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Action role-playing game Elden Ring also picked up two Baftas for best multiplayer game and original property. Meanwhile, fantasy adventure Tunic secured the debut game prize and the artistic achievement award.

Action-shooter game Rollerdrome won best British game while Kirby And The Forgotten Land picked up best family game. Video game industry pioneer Shuhei Yoshida was also honoured with a prestigious fellowship at the event.

The award recognises outstanding contributions to games, and is the highest accolade bestowed by Bafta to those who have driven positive change in the screen arts.

Animation - God of War Ragnarök

Evolving Game - Final Fantasy 14 Online

Original Property - Elden Ring

Audio Achievement - God of War Ragnarök

Game Design - Vampire Survivors

British Game - Rollerdrome

Artistic Achievement - Tunic

Multiplayer - Elden Ring

Narrative - Immortality

Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök

Music - God of War Ragnarök

EE Game of the Year - God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement - Horizon Forbidden West

Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Debut Game - Tunic

Games Beyond Entertainment - Endling - Extinction is Forever

Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Best Game - Vampire Survivors

Where can I play Vampire Survivors?

Vampire Survivors, a time survival game, won the coveted best game and best design awards at the ceremony, a lesser-known indie title that was nominated alongside bigger blockbusters like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.

Vampire Survivors is a roguelike shoot 'em up in which the objective is to survive an onslaught of monsters as long as you can in order to unlock new characters, weapons and relics for later sessions.

The player controls an automatically attacking character while combating endless waves of adversaries, none of which are actually vampires, despite the game's name.

The game was first made available for PC in October 2022, after an early access period. Ports for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Android and iOS in November 2022.