Battlefield 6: How to download the beta, is it free and what are the best weapons?

Battlefield 6’s beta has relaunched for its second weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming installment in EA’s first-person shooter franchise is being tested by the masses, with an open beta for players to try out the game, get a feel for the multiplayer and report any bugs or glitches they find.

So far, it has widely been considered a return to form for the series, after the struggles of Battlefield V and the universally-panned Battlefield 2042.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is technically the third weekend of the beta, with the first being an early access build before last weekend opened the game up to the public.

Battlefield 6's Empire State map is in the second open beta. | EA/ Battlefield

Here’s everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 beta, including how to install it - and which weapons you should be using.

How to download the Battlefield 6 beta

The Battlefield 6 beta can be played from now until August 18, and does not require a pre-order copy of the game; it is free for everyone to give it a try.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC,

For console players, go into your respective digital store on the home screen and use the search bar to look for “Battlefield 6”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seige of Cairo is back for the second weekend of the open beta. | EA/ Battlefield

There will be separate versions for the beta, standard and “phantom” editions - make sure you only select the open beta, as the others you would have to pay for.

PC players can do the same on either EA App, Epic Games store or Steam, depending on their software of choice; unlike previous EA games, installing the game on Steam will not force you to open the EA app as well before launching the beta.

What are the best weapons?

Players coming from other video game franchises (namely Call of Duty) will be quick to hunt out the meta weapons in the game - and having played last weekend, I’m here to help.

The most powerful weapon in the current build of the game is the M87A1 shotgun. A fast-firing pump action shotgun, it can destroy everyone in its path along the tight corridors and narrow alleyways on maps like Iberian Offensive and the newly-released Empire State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a shotgun to hand is helpful no matter which map you’re playing on. | EA/ Battlefield

Bonus points come from adding slug rounds, which allow you to shoot players from a distance and still take them down in one hit.

As for regular automatic weapons, you can’t go wrong with the M4A1 carbine. With the handling of an SMG but the range of an assault rifle, it’s a jack-of-all-trades weapon that gives you a familiar firearm while you get used to the game.

In the Support class, the L110 light machine gun is an absolute bullet-hose, and lethal if you can get set up high in a window somewhere; it turns players running towards the C flag in Liberation Peak into a modern-day recreation of the D-Day landings... and not in a good way.